Located at 110 N. Grand Ave, the LA Civil Court building has some of the smoothest flatground in the region. And it’s a hop, skip, and a jump from a variety of interesting DTLA spots—including a well-known curved slappy curb—which may or may not require a spotter. In the latest video for Mob Grip, Felipe Gustavo does what he does best at the Court building’s perfect flatground (simply the best public flat you’ll ever roll on). Check it out, above, and then shop out selection of Mob products in The Canteen!

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO