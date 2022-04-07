ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veja’s Sneaker Collab With Mansur Gavriel Is Like Walking On Sunshine

By Amanda Randone
Refinery29
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's something about a fresh new pair of sneakers that really gets us going. After all, what better motivation is there to make moves in the world than a pair of kicks designed to support you every step of the way? Add a pop of color and a cool collab to...

www.refinery29.com

Footwear News

Suri Cruise Is Comfy-Casual in Flared Jeans and Converse Sneakers While Walking Her Dog

Click here to read the full article. Suri Cruise stepped out in casual and comfy style to walk her dog in New York City. While out in SoHo, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise wore a pair of black flared jeans. The retro bottoms were paired with a black and white striped top with a zippered neckline. Completing Cruise’s look was an olive green puffer jacket, which featured geometric quilting for a nostalgic and easygoing take on the staple cold weather puffer. When it came to shoes, the 15-year-old opted for a classic pair of Converse sneakers. Slightly visible beneath...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Telfar's Upcoming Collab Will Be Available for Blind Pre-Order

Telfar has another team-up on the way and has offered its customers to blind pre-order the upcoming drop. Indicating that the collaboration with “sell out in seconds,” the brand took to its social media channels to unveil pixelated images of its Shopping Bags and Circle Bag in the same black colorway. “Are you among the few? The faithful? Who really believes? Because by the time you see it, it may be too late,” Telfar said in its Instagram caption. Teasing its fans, the label somewhat shared details about the new designs but blocked out vital details: “The Small –, which is not a — but has — and –. And the brand new –, you can wear –, — or –.”
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Stylish, Tactical and Tough As Nails: Meet 5.11's New Norris Sneaker

If you're looking for a pair of shoes that won't quit in even the toughest of conditions, then you're in the market for 5.11's Norris sneaker. The Norris benefits from a hyper-strong foundation: an ASTM-certified design with an integrated Welmax board, built to withstand up to 1,200 newtons of force, and a climbing-grade rubber toe rounds out its durable design. The Norris also delivers an incredibly stable ride, thanks to its Vibram Marbrani outsole with XS Trek, which is engineered to hit the sweet spot between traction and comfort. On top of its reinforced upper cuff that provides a more secure fit, the Norris also features a full-length Ortholite footbed to support your foot and ensure all-day comfort. With all this tech wrapped in a versatile high-top silhouette, 5.11's Norris sneaker is the perfect shoe for work, play and just about everything in between.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
hypebeast.com

Salomon’s CROSS ADVANCED Is The Ultimate All-Terrain Sneaker

Fresh from the release of its tonal XT-QUEST 2 ADVANCED, Salomon Sportstyle adds to its Spring/Summer 2022 line-up by introducing the all-terrain CROSS ADVANCED. Taking an alternative approach to classic performance designs, Salomon draws inspiration from the ever-present symbiosis and duality that binds sport and style subcultures for the rugged silhouette.
APPAREL
Refinery29

Your Guide To The Comfiest Shapewear This Spring

I know what you’re thinking: is shapewear really a thing again? Whether this category of underthings gives you flashbacks of following your mum around the department store, or the mid-noughties era of bodycon dresses and micro mini skirts, it’s safe to say that we’ve now entered a new, more progressive age of shapewear.
APPAREL
Refinery29

This Fashion TikTokker Found A High-End Denim Dupe At Target For $22

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here. Sometimes, TikTok truly delivers a well-kept fashion secret that everyone deserves to...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walking On Sunshine#French
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas x Balenciaga Triple S Collab Surfaces Online: First Look

When Kanye West started the dad shoe trend a few years ago, one sneaker that emerged was none other than the Balenciaga Triple S. To this day, the Triple S is one of the most popular high-end designer shoes of all time, and it continues to get new colorways. In fact, it even appears as though Balenciaga will be teaming up with Adidas for a brand new collaboration on the infamous sneaker.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Dior's Vibe Sneaker Returns in Neon Gradient

With elements borrowed heavily from the Nike Air Max lineage, Dior follows up its Y2K-inspired sneaker boot with a new take on the Vibe sneaker. The low-top combines calfskin, rubber and mesh across its upper in a black, gray and neon yellow color scheme, the latter arriving most prominently as a semi translucent midsole.
APPAREL
Refinery29

So How Is It Really? Wearing The Micro Mini Skirt Trend IRL

Thanks to brands like Miaou and Miu Miu, the micro mini skirt is one of the defining trends of 2022. Ever since the Y2K trend appeared on the spring 2022 runways though, the main question has been: “How do you wear a skirt so short off the runway?” As a conservative dresser who has asked this herself on several occasions, I set out to find out.
APPAREL
Refinery29

Biker Fashion Is In — Here’s How To Dress The Part

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. Put on your helmet and hold on tight:...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

MARKET Is Giving Satisfaction, Debuting Collab With The Rolling Stones x SMILEY

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The Rolling Stones aren’t shy about collaborations. Apart from The Grateful Dead, they are one of the few bands that have successfully transcended generations in the retail and product markets. They’ve given music lovers everything from footwear like the Nike Air Max 1s, done in collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain, to furniture like the logomania 1970 Arflex Sofa, made by Takahiro Miyashita and featured in the RS No.9 Carnaby store. The Rolling Stones truly own...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

5 LA Hair Colour Trends That’ll Take Over London Salons This Summer

With its burning sunsets and golden beaches, it makes sense that the city of LA has inspired countless breakthrough hair colour trends. From peachy copper (a muted take on the bold red trend) right through to warm bronde (a mix of blonde and brunette), colourists may love transformative products like Olaplex No.8 and K18 for enhancing colour and strengthening strands. But it seems there's one brand which only the best rely on to keep freshly-coloured hair in tip top condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

MARKET's Latest Collab Celebrates The Rolling Stones

For its latest collaboration, MARKET has put together a capsule collection celebrating The Rolling Stones. In partnership with Bravado and SMILEY®, the limited-edition unisex range combines the iconic smiley face with the iconic Rolling Stones tongue motif. The special range continues MARKET’s investigation of pop culture figures past and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

Tower 28’s Tinted SPF Is My Warm-Weather Makeup MVP

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here. If there's one beauty brand that is, as the kids say, "the...
MAKEUP
Refinery29

I Stepped Out Of My Comfort Zone — & Into A Pair Of Flared Leggings

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here. As a 38-year-old “elder millennial” who lived through the first reign of...
APPAREL

