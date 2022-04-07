Veja’s Sneaker Collab With Mansur Gavriel Is Like Walking On Sunshine

Telfar has another team-up on the way and has offered its customers to blind pre-order the upcoming drop. Indicating that the collaboration with “sell out in seconds,” the brand took to its social media channels to unveil pixelated images of its Shopping Bags and Circle Bag in the same black colorway. “Are you among the few? The faithful? Who really believes? Because by the time you see it, it may be too late,” Telfar said in its Instagram caption. Teasing its fans, the label somewhat shared details about the new designs but blocked out vital details: “The Small –, which is not a — but has — and –. And the brand new –, you can wear –, — or –.”

