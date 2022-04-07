ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Men posed as federal agents, gave free apartments to Secret Service officers, prosecutors say

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1we6qk_0f2KMuT300

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged two men they say were posing as federal agents, giving free apartments and other gifts to U.S. Secret Service agents, including one who worked on the first lady’s security detail.

The two men — Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36 — were taken into custody as more than a dozen FBI agents charged into a luxury apartment building in Southeast Washington on Wednesday evening.

Prosecutors allege Taherzadeh and Ali had falsely claimed to work for the Department of Homeland Security and work on a special task force investigating gang and violence connected to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. They allege the two posed as law enforcement officers to integrate with actual federal agents.

Taherzadeh is accused of providing Secret Service officers and agents with rent-free apartments — including a penthouse worth over $40,000 a year — along with iPhones, surveillance systems, a drone, flat-screen television, a generator, gun case, and other policing tools, according to court documents.

Ukraine girds for renewed Russian offensive on eastern front

He also offered to let them use a black GMC SUV that he identified as an “official government vehicle,” prosecutors say. In one instance, Taherzadeh offered to purchase a $2,000 assault rifle for a Secret Service agent who is assigned to protect the first lady.

Prosecutors said four Secret Service employees were placed on leave earlier this week as part of the investigation.

The plot unraveled when the U.S. Postal Inspection Service began investigating an assault involving a mail carrier at the apartment building and the men identified themselves as being part of a phony Homeland Security unit they called the U.S. Special Police Investigation Unit.

Prosecutors say the men had also set up surveillance in the building and had been telling residents there that they could access any of their cellphones at any time. The residents also told investigators they believed the men had access to their personal information.

Fox that bit congressman, 8 others, in Washington had rabies

Taherzadeh and Ali are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. It was not immediately clear if they had lawyers who could comment on the allegations.

Authorities did not detail what, if anything, the men were aiming to accomplish by posing as law enforcement officers or by providing the gifts. Prosecutors said the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Law & Crime

Project Veritas Accuses Federal Prosecutors of ‘All-Out Assault on the First Amendment and Free Press’ in Fight About Alleged Ashley Biden Diary

In a 45-page Tuesday court filing, attorneys for Project Veritas accused the federal government of conducting an “all-out assault on the First Amendment and free press” by allegedly “circumventing” a review process established by a federal judge for legally protected materials seized from the group. The upshot, urged the attorneys for the organization, is that federal prosecutors may have afforded themselves backdoor-style access to exactly the sort of information a judge ruled should be filtered out from a high-profile federal probe.
CONGRESS & COURTS
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
MSNBC

How this former Secret Service agent learned you don't always need respect

I was in the middle of my 12th year as a United States Secret Service Special Agent when I learned a valuable lesson about respect. Having spent the first eight years of my career in the New York Field Office working complex criminal investigations, undercover operations, and conducting interviews and interrogations as part of the agency’s elite polygraph unit, I was now working in the White House assigned to the Presidential Protective Division (PPD) for President Barack Obama.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Federal Prosecutors#Secret Service Agents#Ap#U S Secret Service#Ukraine Girds#Russian#Gmc Suv
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi financial planner lured women to his apartment to rape them, prosecutors say as trial begins

The rape trial of a Mississippi financial planner who has been jailed for nearly three years due to COVID-19 delaying jury trials began Tuesday in New Orleans. William McDonough, 49, of Natchez, Mississippi, faces three charges of rape after three women told police he lured them to a New Orleans apartment and then forced himself onto them sexually.
NATCHEZ, MS
Oxygen

Suspected Neo-Nazi Accused Of Florida Housekeeper's Motel Slaying Deemed Unfit For Trial

A suspected a neo-Nazi who allegedly suffocated a Florida housekeeper to death last year in a violent motel attack was deemed incompetent to stand trial this week. Stephen Havrilka, 31, is accused of murdering Tina Strader at a Venice, Florida motel last April. The case had been set to go to trial on Monday, but he was found unfit to participate in his defense by Sarasota County Judge Thomas Krug during a court hearing on Wednesday, according to court filings obtained by Oxygen.com.
VENICE, FL
The Independent

Louisiana prosecutor pursues own case in Ronald Greene death

No longer waiting for a federal investigation that has so far taken two and a half years, a state prosecutor said Thursday that he intends to pursue his own possible charges against the Louisiana troopers involved in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene. Union Parish District Attorney John Belton told a bipartisan legislative committee looking into the case that U.S. Justice Department prosecutors last week dropped their request for him to hold off on a state prosecution until the federal probe is complete. And he added that Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, also asked him to independently...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KREX

KREX

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy