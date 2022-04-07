Ramsey police give ‘all-clear’ following high school lockdown

The Ramsey Police Department says that no threats were found at the high school following a lockdown.

Police sent out an alert to Ramsey residents around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, stating that the school was being placed on lockdown and to avoid the area. No further details were provided.

About an hour later, Ramsey High School officials tweeted that the school remained on lockdown.

“No one is allowed in or out of the building at this time. The Ramsey Police are present at the building,” Superintendent Matthew Murphy write in a statement.

Parents were urged to not call the police or come to the school to pick up their students.

A further tweet stated, “The threat looks to not be credible. Protocols and partnership with Ramsey PD are working as planned.”

Students were released from school early. No injuries were reported.

The Ramsey Police Department will be investigating.