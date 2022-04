Mobile applications -- due to their customized nature -- have become an integral part of our lives. This dependency on mobile apps is evident from the sharp growth in mobile app download numbers – from 140 billion in 2016 to 230 billion in 2021. Moreover, if we go by a recent Statista report, this mobile app uptrend will continue for the next few years and is expected to reach 613 billion US dollars in revenues by 2025. Most businesses have managed to ride this crest successfully. They have been able to do it by not only developing but also working on the mobile app’s quality. Given the tough competition in the market, among mobile apps serving the same purpose, quality is an important criterion that helps businesses strengthen their USP (Unique Selling Proposition).

CELL PHONES ・ 20 DAYS AGO