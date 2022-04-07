ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC mayor tests positive for COVID-19, reports mild symptoms

By ASHRAF KHALIL
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QVA6L_0f2KI7st00
Virus Outbreak Nation's Capital Bowser FILE - Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference March 15, 2022, in Washington. Bowser announced Thursday, April 7, that she tested positive for COVID-19, saying in a series of messages on Twitter that she was experiencing “mild cold-like” symptoms and would “work at home while following isolation protocols.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday that she tested positive for COVID-19 and would “work at home while following isolation protocols.”

In a series of messages posted to Twitter, Bowser said she took an at-home test Wednesday after developing “cold-like” symptoms. She later confirmed those positive results with a PCR test, which is more precise.

Bowser, 49, was elected Mayor in 2014 and will be running for a third term later this year. Her older sister Mercia died of COVID-19 complications in February 2021 at the age of 64.

Bowser's positive test comes amid a mini-outbreak in high-level Washington political circles following Saturday night's Gridiron Club dinner. More than a dozen guests who attended the A-list event — including two Cabinet members, journalists and multiple members of Congress — have tested positive this week.

Bowser's office said she did not attend the Gridiron event.

Virus metrics in Washington have crept up in the past month according to the city health department. The weekly case rate per 100,000 residents climbed from 51 at the beginning of March to 110 at the end of March. But that's still far below the weekly case rate of 865 per 100,000 residents reported in the second week of January during the omicron variant surge,

Bowser has lifted most of the District's COVID restrictions, including mask and vaccine mandates in most indoor spaces. Her last public event was a Tuesday evening conference sponsored by Axios.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'I'm sick of this stuff': Biden tears into people blaming HIM for inflation and warns Democrats he will 'only have a veto pen' if they lose to Republicans in the midterms

President Joe Biden warned lawmakers attending the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference Friday in Philadelphia that he'll have far less power next year if the Democrats lose Congress. 'This off-year election, in my view, may be the most important off-year election in modern history. Because we know what happens, we...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Covid#Mayor#Positive Test#Ap#Twitter Bowser#Gridiron Club#Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
91K+
Followers
96K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy