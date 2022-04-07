Face of Fiesta: Brackenridge drum line captain Kimberly Siller marches back into parades

Kimberly Siller is returning to the Fiesta parades as a senior and Brackenridge High School's drum line captain. The last year the parades took place, Siller was a freshman. (Courtesy, Maury Vasquez )

Full-fledged Fiesta is back for 2022 and we're celebrating by highlighting the sometimes unsung party people of San Antonio's biggest event. Get to know the people who make the celebration happen in our party series "Faces of Fiesta."

When Kimberly Siller started in the band at Brackenridge High School, she was a freshman looking forward to years of performances around town, especially at traditions like Fiesta . The COVID-19 pandemic stalled two years of that, but now Siller is returning to the parade path as a senior and drumline captain for this year's Fiesta . The 17-year-old plays the snare drum and, like the thousands of high school band members who have participated in San Antonio's Fiesta parade s, she's anxious to walk in the 2.5 mile parade route.

Each year, San Antonio high school bands, dance teams, and cheerleading squads make the trek on Fridays for Battle of Flowers and again the following day for the Fiesta Flambeau Parade. Some also make appearances at events like Night In Old San Antonio and the King William Fair. While the public is able to dress in light, festive clothing to keep cool and keep their hands free for snacks and drinks , the students often wear full performance attire and carry the heavy instruments through the heat.

"I'm not looking forward to the heat, but I'm looking forward to being with my friends and playing music," Siller tells MySA. "The walk is long but it happens so fast. "

Fiesta was canceled entirely in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2021, a smaller Fiesta took place in June, but the parades sat out of the schedule. After a two-year pause, 17-year-old and her fellow Brackenridge band members are busier than usual this Fiesta season. They performed during the NIOSA opening day parade, will compete in the band festival, walk in the night parade, and play at the King William Fair.

"I was bummed that I didn't get to do it my sophomore year (because of the pandemic), but now being able to go in as drum captain during my senior year, I'm very excited," she adds.

Siller says her older brothers, Edward Carillo and Sebastian Siller, also played in the Brackenridge band.

She's also in yearbook and National Honor Society. Next year, Siller plans on attending the University of the Incarnate Word for graphic design. In the meantime she's looking forward to playing songs like her favorite The Whitestripes' "Sever Nation Army" with her friends to round out her high school years.

She shared more of her Fiesta favorites and advice below.

What's your can't-miss Fiesta event?

Battle of Flower Band Festival. Even before being in band, I just enjoyed the music.

What's the Fiesta food you'll spend all of your tickets on?

A mangonada.

What did you miss the most about Fiesta over the last two years?

The adrenaline rush of being the next to go in the parade. There was this specific underpass we'd go under, especially during the night parade, and we'd see all the lights and the sound was really loud.

What's your biggest piece of advice for new Fiesta-goers?

Be ready for all the loud noise from the crowd and the bands

What do you always make sure to bring to Fiesta?

Definitely water.

What’s your favorite Fiesta memory?

It was my first year in band, just looking around and seeing my mom in the crowd watching me.

Kimberly Siller is returning to the Fiesta parades as a senior and Brackenridge High School's drum line captain. The last year the parades took place, Siller was a freshman. (Courtesy, Maury Vasquez )

