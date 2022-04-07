ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

OTC modifies teaching degree to alleviate teacher shortage

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, in 2021, more than 3,500 teaching positions in the state went unfilled or were filled by candidates without the proper qualifications. To help alleviate the teacher shortage in the state, Ozarks Technical Community College is...

www.ky3.com

