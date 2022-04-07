OTC modifies teaching degree to alleviate teacher shortage

Nearly 90 per cent of educators have not received training about how the Equality Act applies to Afro hairstyles, an increasing aspect of racial discrimination in schools which falls within uniform policies, a damning new report has revealed.While more than half (52 per cent) of respondents to a survey of over 500 educators across the country had very high confidence when discussing issues of race and ethnicity with students, almost one third (29 per cent) were unable to correctly identify a scenario involving Afro hair discrimination.The Teaching: Diversity & Inclusion study, conducted by Shift Insight in collaboration with World Afro...

