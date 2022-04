Two people were killed and another 10 injured after someone opened fire in a nightclub early Sunday morning in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Officers on a nearby patrol responded to the shooting around 1:27 a.m. Sunday morning at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, according to Cedar Rapids Police. The two victims were not identified and police did not offer conditions on the injured.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO