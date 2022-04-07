ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible WWE Return Spoiler For Friday’s SmackDown

By Marc Middleton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLacey Evans is reportedly returning to WWE soon. Evans has been out of action since early 2021 while pregnant with her second child, but now PWInsider reports that she is scheduled to be at Friday’s SmackDown taping in Milwaukee. There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned...

WWE Did Not Want Steve Austin To Do One Of His Trademarks At WrestleMania 38

On The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, WWE announcer and occasional wrestler Pat McAfee talked all about WrestleMania 38. During this year’s big show he defeated Austin Theory in singles action and then lost a match to WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon. Steve Austin would appear not long after to lay everyone involved out with stunners. Of course, the previous night’s Mania card saw Austin wrestling, and defeating, Kevin Owens. Something that surprised everyone, according to Pat McAfee.
Wrestling World

What's next for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch?

The 38th edition of WrestleMania went on the archive with great reviews. However, it was not an event to remember for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who were overwhelmed by their respective opponents. The former Shield member has in fact surrendered to Cody Rhodes, whose return to WWE was greeted with a roar from the audience in the arena.
411mania.com

Shane McMahon’s Son Declan McMahon on Possibly Getting Into Pro Wrestling

– The Indy Star recently spoke to Declan McMahon, the 18-year-old son of Shane McMahon and grandson of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Declan recently announced his commitment to play football for the Hoosiers at Indiana University. Below are some highlights:. Declan McMahon on possibly getting into wrestling: “I’ve tried it...
wrestlingrumors.net

Welcome Back? Two Former WWE Stars Receive Tryout To Return In A Different Role

They’re familiar with the product. There are a lot of people who make a WWE show work and a lot of them are not going to be seen in person. The wrestlers are the most important players, but those people need some help to put together what you see in the ring. With the right help, they can make almost anything work, and now WWE is looking at bringing in some new help.
Fightful

New John Cena Film In The Works, Stephanie McMahon Comments On WrestleMania, | Fight Size

Here is your fight size update for Thursday, April 7, 2022:. - John Cena Action Comedy Feature ‘Officer Exchange’ In The Works At Amazon Studios (per Deadline) We hear that Officer Exchange, a big action comedy project, just sold to Amazon Studios. Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is starring in a script by Ben Zazove and Evan Turner. The project is currently in development.
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two WWE Couples Are Getting Married

It’s a storytelling device. There are a lot of different ways to present an angle in professional wrestling. With so many things having been done over the years, it is rare to see something brand new being done, but there is the chance of seeing something done with a new twist. That was the case again this week, as a classic story was combined with itself.
Wrestling World

NXT: Rick Steiner is in grave danger

MAIN EVENT-NXT TITLE MATCH: Breakker (c) vs Gunther; We are offered a highly physical match with Bron intent on showing his overwhelming power by trying to lift his opponent over his head without succeeding due to a shoulder problem that Gunther uses to bring the match back into his control so much that he gets to score at the Gunther Bomb which is followed, however, only by the count of 2.
411mania.com

Corey Graves and Carmella Get Married, AEW and WWE Wrestlers Attend

Corey Graves and Carmella are officially married after tying the knot in a ceremony yesterday. They will now go to Hawaii for their honeymoon. Those in attendance included Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, Natalya, TJ Wilson, Sam Adonis, Liv Morgan, Happy Corbin, Tamina and Bayley. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that...
wrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair Comments On Andrade And Ric Flair’s WWE Exits

Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani for BT Sport and talked about her desire to start a family one day. Right now, she is engaged to Andrade El Idolo, and revealed that she does want to have children at some point. “No, I want babies. I am such...
wrestlinginc.com

MVP After Joining Forces With Omos: “The Betrayal Came From Bobby”

MVP wrote “The betrayal came from Bobby” while responding to a tweet from a fan late Thursday. The fan in question wrote that they were disappointed to see the Bobby Lashley – MVP duo splitting up. Earlier this week on RAW, MVP jumped Lashley and joined forces...
PWMania

Surgery Update On Rick Boogs Following Injury At WrestleMania

Rick Boogs has underwent successful surgery to repair his torn quad and patella tendon. As noted, Night One of WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining over Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. There was a moment early on where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders. He went to put Jimmy Uso on his shoulders for a double Fireman’s Carry, but when Jimmy jumped up onto him, Boogs’ knee gave out and they all went down. Boogs then rolled to the floor and spent the rest of the match being checked on by trainers at ringside. Nakamura finished the match by himself and it seemed like things were cut short or changed due to the injury. After the match, trainers helped Boogs walk away from the ring but they had to carry him to the back by the time they got him up the ramp. Michael Cole later noted during commentary that Boogs was checked out backstage and it was determined that he suffered a torn quadriceps and a torn patella tendon, and that he would need surgery.
wrestlingrumors.net

Here’s Why Alexa Bliss Has Yet To Return To WWE TV

She has something to do. Wrestlers come and go from WWE at a fairly brisk pace, as you don’t know who you might not see again for a long time. That can make for some surprising changes, including a wrestling making their return. This time, a wrestler was gone, then came back and is now gone again. We might know a bit more about what is going on.
411mania.com

Note On Why Alexa Bliss Hasn’t Been on WWE TV

A new report has some details on why Alexa Bliss hasn’t been on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber. Bliss hasn’t been on TV since her appearance at the Saudi Arabia PPV, with a report from early March noting that her storyline isn’t planned to continue until after WrestleMania.
wrestlinginc.com

Happy Corbin Says Recent Change To His WWE Presentation Made Him “Sick”

During the latest episode of the WWE After the Bell Podcast with Corey Graves, Happy Corbin spoke about the many superstars who have influenced his career in different ways and why it’s important to be able to reinvent yourself. The former Andre the Giant Battle Royal Winner spoke about...
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Believes WWE Star Deserves Oscar For WrestleMania Performance

During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on Steve Austin getting back in the ring at WrestleMania 38. The Texas Rattlesnake faced Kevin Owens in a no holds barred match to close night one. That’s something Booker did expect to see, but he gave props to KO, who he felt delivered an Oscar-worthy performance.
wrestlinginc.com

Impact Wrestling Star Signs New Contract

Savannah Evans has signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling. Evans recently appeared on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast and revealed that officials called her about the deal in March. After working out some contract details, she signed it just last week. Evans talked about how Impact producer Tommy...
411mania.com

Details On if Cody Rhodes’ WWE Contract Allows For Go Big Show, Rhodes to the Top

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at Wrestlemania 38, defeating Seth Rollins after weeks of speculation and hype. There had been some question as to whether or not Rhodes could continue doing his other television projects after leaving AEW. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rhodes signed a “very detailed and complex” contract with WWE that would allow him to pursue other projects.
