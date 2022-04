When I tell you I had an out of body experience over the weekend, I mean it. It was a tame Saturday night, where my best friend and I ordered take out, chilled a bottle of prosecco, and proceeded to watch one of the best (and cheesiest) period dramas of the 2000’s, Pride and Prejudice (the movie, not the TV series). Starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy, the 2005 film is an adaptation of the […] The post My Mind Was Blown Realizing Kelly Reilly (AKA Beth Dutton) Is Caroline Bingley In ‘Pride & Prejudice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

