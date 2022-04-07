ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petty GMS Event Preview: Martinsville Speedway

- Continuing the Legacy: While Petty GMS continues in its inaugural season, both the Petty and GMS organizations have a storied history at Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at the Virginia short track with a total of 15 wins (1960, 1962,...

The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out Between Drivers After NASCAR Race

Late Friday night, fans watching the latest NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway were treated to a little more than they bargained for. Following the thrilling race, two drivers decided to settle their difference off the track rather than on it. A post-race melee sparked after Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer had a little trouble with each other on the track.
Speedway Digest

INDYCAR Announces Long Beach Grid Penalty

INDYCAR officials have announced a six-position starting grid penalty for the No. 29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport entry for avoidable contact involving driver Devlin DeFrancesco during the Sunday, March 20 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Rule 9.3.3. Avoidable Contact – The primary responsibility for avoiding contact with a Competitor resides with...
Speedway Digest

Brandon Jones snatches victory from Ty Gibbs in Martinsville brawl

On older tires, Brandon Jones stole an Xfinity Series win from the scion of the owner of his race team on Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway. Jones dived to the inside of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs as the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 went to a second overtime. Jones cleared Gibbs on the second circuit (Lap 261) and got to the finish line .677 seconds ahead of Landon Cassill, as Sam Mayer bumped Gibbs’s Toyota and squeezed it into the outside wall off the final corner.
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS: Chase Elliott Puts Camaro ZL1 on the Pole at Martinsville

Team Chevy’s Chase Elliott topped the leaderboard in qualifying and will lead the field to the green under the lights at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. The 2022 season welcomes the return of qualifying to all NCS events with a unique format to the series. For races on oval tracks, the field is split into two groups, where each car participates in a single-car, single-lap qualifying run. The top-five fastest drivers from each group advanced to the second round to vie for the pole position with one final lap each. Elliott put down a lap of 19.694 seconds, at 96.151 mph, in his No. 9 LLumar Camaro ZL1 to capture his 10th pole in his NASCAR Cup Series career. The 26-year-old Dawsonville, Georgia, native is no stranger to showing speed at the Virginia-based short track, with his eyes set on winning his second prestigious grandfather clock trophy.
Speedway Digest

Driver Roster for 2022 Better Half iRacing Dash to Benefit MRO

A total of 13 drivers will be racing for bragging rights, a trophy and a chance to donate a $10,000 winner-take-all purse to their charity of choice in this year’s Better Half iRacing Dash. Scheduled to air live on FS1’s “NASCAR Race Hub” prior to the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 19, this year’s line-up has some veterans and rookies set to drive US Legends Cars via iRacing.
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Six Ford Drivers Qualify Top 10 for Martinsville Cup Race

TODD GILLILAND, No. 38 Cross Country Adjusting Ford Mustang – “It’s funny. As soon as I got out of the car the first time I was really happy and then now I’m actually kind of disappointed with how that second round went. It’s just funny how our expectations change and move around, but overall I think we still have to be pretty happy with that. Our team made some pretty good changes and just to be able to go out and do that was really special. Starting 10th, that’s still by far my best qualifying effort, so hopefully we can just keep building every single week and keep gaining respect every week as well.”
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Martinsville Media Availability

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang – CAN YOU TALK ABOUT YOUR PAINT SCHEME THIS WEEKEND? “Yeah, it’s a little bit different Advance scheme than we’ve had in the past. It’s something they’ve been wanting to do, kind of more of a black car and yellow logos. It reminds me a lot of the Rusty Miller Genuine Draft car, so it was great to work with those guys on it. They do a great job and also promoting the Advance My Track Challenge that’s coming back this year. That’s a really cool program those guys are doing to support local grassroots racing, so awesome to have them their first primary of the year. I couldn’t think of a better spot for a company who loves short track racing and local roots than Martinsville, so it should be good.”
Speedway Digest

Statement from RFK Racing

“Although we are disappointed in the outcome of the appeal hearing, we are advocates of the process NASCAR has set forth and appreciate the opportunity to make our voice heard in the matter. With that in mind, we do not intend to pursue this further and our focus remains on our upcoming races, with Martinsville up first this weekend.”
Speedway Digest

Carson Hocevar – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado. Hocevar kept his No. 42 Chevrolet in the top-10 for a majority of the first stage before opting to pit under caution on lap 39 before the stage break, resulting in 14th-place finish in Stage One. After restarting fourth to begin Stage Two, Hocevar made his way into the bottom lane before making the pass to move into third by lap 62. Following a caution on lap 79, he restarted in second before settling for third in Stage Two to earn eight stage points.
Speedway Digest

Jones Claims First Win of 2022 at Martinsville

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Ty Gibbs and Brandon Jones shared time at the front of the field in Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the half-mile Martinsville Speedway, but Jones would take the checkered flag in an eventful final lap. Jones picks up his first win of 2022 and secures a spot in this year’s Playoffs for his Menards GR Supra.
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Top 10 NXS Finishes for Herbst and Sieg

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang -- “It wasn’t too bad. This just isn’t one of my good tracks, but to come home sixth with another top 10 – all in all it’s good. That’s what we need to do here. Obviously, we want $100,000 and to go win races, but we just have to progress.”
Speedway Digest

Nitro Rallycross Announces First Global Series, Expands Competition Offerings with Debut of All-Electric FC1-X and Group E Class

Today Nitro Rallycross, a disruptive new force in motorsports, announced its inaugural global season. The expanded Nitro RX series kicks off June 18-19, 2022 at England’s legendary Lydden Hill Race Circuit for the first of ten races staged in six countries, including Sweden, Finland, Canada and Saudi Arabia. Nitro RX will then bridge the calendar year to culminate in March 2023 with a championship event held in the U.S. A full schedule is listed below.
Speedway Digest

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Martinsville

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Run Strong and Lead Laps at Martinsville Speedway Before Mechanical Issues. “Everyone on this No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet team works so hard and tonight at Martinsville Speedway was no different. We qualified fifth and ran well early in the race, but struggled with drive off the corners, especially off Turn 4. About halfway through the race, we had a battery problem but we were still able to run. We even led the race with about a hundred laps to go before it finally quit. It stinks because I think we could have definitely finished somewhere in the top 10 or maybe even the top five. I wish our final results showed how strong our Chevy was tonight at Martinsville Speedway, but we’ll bounce back next week at Talladega.”
