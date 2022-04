Every runner has a race on their bucket list, but if you want to become an Abbott World Marathon Majors six-star finisher, you have six: Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. All of these races have a notable history and undeniable energy, Here are the dates for each marathon. Tokyo: Sunday 6th March 2022 Boston: Monday 18th April 2022 London: Sunday 2nd October 2022 Berlin: Sunday 25th September 2022 Chicago: Sunday 9th October 2022 New York City: Sunday 6th November 2022 Tokyo: Registration typically continues through August. If you’re a speedy runner, you might be able to take advantage of Tokyo’s “semi-elite entry,” also known...

