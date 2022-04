College of Southern Maryland, (CSM) Director of Admissions Shelby Potts, of Owings, was honored March 12 during the Calvert County Commission for Women’s 19th Annual Women of the World Awards Celebration. Potts received the 2022 Outstanding Achievement for Business in recognition of her outstanding achievements in support of the Calvert County United Way. Potts was one […] The post Calvert County Commission for Women recognizes CSM Director of Admissions Shelby Potts appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

CALVERT COUNTY, MD ・ 26 DAYS AGO