In this week’s news, a study of airfares finds they are already higher than pre-pandemic levels and still rising; JetBlue offers to outbid Frontier in a takeover attempt for Sprit Airlines; United delays SFO-Melbourne service until June; German carrier Condor will fly SFO-Frankfurt this summer; JetBlue sets a date for new Boston-London flights; international route news from Aer Lingus, American, Air France, ITA, Delta; JetBlue/AA alliances battle with Delta for middle America markets; Alaska Airlines sets flat rate for in-flight Wi-Fi; San Francisco International reopens yoga rooms; Wyoming’s Jackson Hole Airport shuts down for three months; and Frontier wants to get rid of jet bridges at Denver International.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO