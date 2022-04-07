ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City judge reduces bond conditions for man accused in plot against Gov. Whitmer

By WKAR Public Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the men accused of helping plan a kidnap attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had his bond conditions reduced Wednesday. 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka granted permissions for Shawn Fix, one of...

