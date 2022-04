NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The nights can be long when you bring home a new baby. “Studies have indicated, and it’s a true fact, that when parents are taking care of infants they’re tired, they’re not sleeping, they’re sleep deprived,” said Dr. Suzette Baez, a pediatrician with Parkland Health. While it may be tempting to cuddle up with baby, Dr. Baez said there are some rules to follow for the safety of your family. She suggested thinking “ABC.” A for alone B for on baby’s back C for in the crib Dr. Baez said it’s best not to co-sleep because it’s linked to a greater risk...

TEXAS STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO