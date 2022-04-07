ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Cranes to Remove Containers from Ever Forward

By Cheryl Costello
Bay Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coast Guard is hoping the third time’s the charm for the container ship lodged more than 20 feet into the mud outside the shipping channel on the way out of Baltimore. They’re resorting to removing containers from the 1,095-foot-long ship, using cranes on barges to offload them from both...

bayweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Ever Forward, stuck in Chesapeake Bay, evaluated by experts

BALTIMORE (AP) — A salvage team and naval architects are working together to figure out how to free a cargo ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay. The U.S. Coast Guard says the Ever Forward ran aground Sunday night while traveling from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia. The ship is not impeding any navigation, unlike its sister ship the Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal for days after getting stuck last year. There were no reports of injuries, pollution or damage to the 1,095-foot Ever Forward, which is operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp. William Doyle is executive director of the Maryland Port Administration. He says technical experts boarded the ship Monday to evaluate its condition.
BALTIMORE, MD
KEYT

Ever Forward’s hull undamaged after Chesapeake Bay grounding

BALTIMORE (AP) — The operator of a cargo ship that ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay says the Ever Forward’s hull wasn’t damaged and there’s no fuel leakage. Evergreen said in an update Thursday that it arranged for divers to inspect the ship and its propeller and rudder are fully functional. The U.S. Coast Guard says the Ever Forward was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, when it ran aground Sunday night. Salvor Donjon Smit is joining the rescue operation and Evergreen says experts are assessing the vessel’s grounding condition, the weight of its cargo and the tidal range at the location as they plan to refloat the vessel. It’s not clear how long that will take.
BALTIMORE, MD
cbs19news

Rescue plan designed for Ever Forward in Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE (AP) -- The operator of a cargo ship that ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay has a plan to refloat the stranded ship. Evergreen said Friday that the plan involves releasing ballast to lighten the load of the Ever Forward, and dredging around the ship to create space between the propeller and rudder and the seabed.
BALTIMORE, MD
GreenMatters

Ironically, the "Ever Forward" Ship Is Unable to Move

Back in 2021, the Ever Given container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal. Now a year later, in 2022, the Ever Forward container ship, which is operated by the same company, is stuck in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay. Environmentalists are seriously worried about the impact of the Ever Forward container ship, which has been lodged in the bottom of the bay for about a week now.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Business
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
City
Baltimore, MD
freightwaves.com

Evergreen has plan to refloat Ever Forward

Evergreen Line has a plan to refloat the container ship aground in Chesapeake Bay. “Donjon Smit, the salvor appointed by Evergreen, has conducted several underwater inspections of Ever Forward. The data collected has been analyzed and an effective refloating plan has been designed. This plan can be implemented after approval by the competent authority,” an Evergreen spokesman said in a Friday afternoon email to American Shipper.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cranes#Salvage#The Coast Guard

Comments / 0

Community Policy