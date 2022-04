Formula E and stichd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Puma SE Group, today announced the specialist brand partner in fashion essentials, lifestyle apparel and accessories as well as football and motorsport fanwear, has been appointed to produce high quality sustainable merchandise retailing via a new global e-commerce platform https://store.fiaformulae.com/. The new e-commerce store launches today and the product range will also be available at physical retail outlets at all remaining ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races this season, starting with the Rome E-Prix taking place this weekend (9 and 10 April).

