ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Beasley makes largest quarterly fundraising in Senate bid

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The heavy favorite to win next month’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in North Carolina announced on Thursday that her campaign brought in its largest quarterly fundraising haul to date.

Cheri Beasley will report to federal election officials that she raised over $3.6 million in the first three months of this year, her campaign said.

Beasley, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, has led in fundraising among all Democratic and Republican candidates who once or still are seeking to succeed the retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr.

Her first-quarter filing — due April 15 at the Federal Election Commission — also will show she had more than $5.1 million in her campaign coffers as of last week, the campaign said.

While 11 people are seeking the Democratic nomination, Beasley’s path to a May 17 primary victory cleared in late 2021 when competitors Jeff Jackson and Erica Smith stopped running and endorsed her. Smith and Jackson are now seeking U.S. House seats.

Beasley, who also was the first Black woman to become the state’s chief justice, has received endorsements from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein and several key education, labor and women’s rights groups.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming support this campaign has received, which ensures we will have the resources to continue building a campaign that can win this November,” Beasley campaign manager Travis Brimm said in an emailed statement.

Fourteen people are seeking the GOP nomination, with U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, former Gov. Pat McCrory, ex-Rep. Mark Walker and combat veteran Marjorie Eastman among the high-profile candidates. Budd outraised McCrory in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Budd received last June the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who will speak at a Johnston County rally on Saturday night to support Budd and his other favored candidates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz among eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Josh Stein
Person
Roy Cooper
Person
Pat Mccrory
Person
Donald Trump
WNCT

NC Sen. Tillis joins Republicans supporting Cawthorn rival

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis endorsed a state legislator Thursday over U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn in their upcoming Republican primary, saying the first-term congressman has “fallen well short” of expectations. Tillis’ backing of state Sen. Chuck Edwards adds another consequential voice in North...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Battle for N.C. seat could determine Senate control

With control of the Senate hanging in the balance this election year, the race for an open seat in North Carolina is attracting some attention: Republicans there are battling over who has the strongest conservative credentials, while Democrats have settled on a candidate who backs emissions reduction targets and other pro-environment policies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Ap#Democratic#U S Senate#The State Supreme Court#Republican#Gop#U S House
The Independent

Analysis: 3 GOP senators buck party to back Biden court pick

By announcing they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, three Republican senators are marking the historical moment by building legacies of their own.Every senator has a voice, and some choose to use theirs. The three Republican senators — Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney — have broken with their party at critical junctures, despite the political risks of standing alone. The three said separately that they don’t expect to agree with all of Jackson’s rulings from the bench. President Joe Biden’s nominee to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Inmate asks judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

A South Carolina inmate set to die either by a firing squad or in the electric chair later this month is asking the state Supreme Court to halt his execution until judges can determine if either method is cruel and unusual punishment.Richard Bernard Moore is set to die April 29 unless a court steps in. He has until next Friday to choose between the South Carolina's electric chair, which has been used twice in the past 30 years, or being shot by three volunteers who are prison workers in rules the state finalized last month.State law also allows...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KEYT

Republicans hammer Democrats on inflation in midterms advertising

Republicans are leveraging voter frustration with high prices to hammer Democrats in midterms campaign ads. GOP groups and campaigns up and down the ballot have produced 93 distinct TV ads mentioning inflation, spending $13 million on more than 30,000 airings from the start of 2021 through Thursday. By comparison, their Democratic counterparts have produced just two ads mentioning inflation, spending about $600,000 on 1,700 airings, according to a CNN analysis of AdImpact data.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

845K+
Followers
414K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy