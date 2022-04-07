Nonprofit group trying to stop new pork plant in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A nonprofit group is urging city leaders in Sioux Falls to place a moratorium on the construction of a $600 million pork processing plant.

Citizens for a Sustainable Sioux Falls say the plant, which will handle about 6 million hogs per year, will be a detriment to every day life in the area.

“We don’t believe any serious attempt to study the impacts of odor contamination, noise contamination, traffic congestion, water contamination has been done,” said the group’s executive director Robert Peterson.

Locally-owned Wholestone Farms says the plant’s design and odor will not be a hazard to the area’s quality of life.

Wholestone chairman Luke Minion tells KSFY-TV the plant will not be an eye sore or emit the foul odors that the nonprofit group fears.

“We have spent five years and about $50 million dollars to make sure new plant’s technology on odor reduction will match or exceed the City of Sioux Falls treatment plant,” which is located nearby.

“I live in Sioux Falls, and trust me, we are well aware of the concerns people have. We’ve been open about sharing our designs. We’ve built the best odor mitigation technology available.”

The Citizens for a Sustainable Sioux Falls director isn’t convinced that will be enough.

“Mitigation isn’t elimination,” Peterson said. “Odor is subjective. Things may smell stronger to one person than they do to another person. So how do we measure that?”

City Planning and Development Director Jeff Eckhoff says before the land was purchased by Wholestone, the acreage was zoned for heavy industry, so there isn’t much the city can do.

Wholestone still needs permits from the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources to make sure it meets air and water safety standards.