‘Our Flag Means Death’ review: Pirates in love, but don’t ask about the captain’s plantation

By NINA METZ
Centre Daily
 3 days ago

What if two real-life 18th-century pirate captains didn’t just cross paths, but fell in love? That’s the slow-burning premise of “Our Flag Means Death,” the HBO Max comedy series that premiered last month starring Rhys Darby as the blundering gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet and Taika Waititi as the fearsome Blackbeard, with...

www.centredaily.com

Collider

'Our Flag Means Death': Rhys Darby & David Jenkins on Working With Taika Waititi and Playing Pirates on a Real Ship

The HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death, which hails from creator David Jenkins and executive producer Taika Waititi, is (very, very) loosely based on true 18th-century adventures revolves around the hilarious misadventures of self-proclaimed "gentleman pirate" Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his motley crew of the ship Revenge, who don't necessarily have the greatest faith in their captain as he tries to follow his true dream of becoming a real swashbuckler. As the Revenge's crew begins to become more and more mutinous, their paths fatefully cross with that of the notorious Blackbeard (Waititi) — and from there, the two men forge an unexpected friendship, each learning lessons from the other along the way. The series is executive produced by Waititi, who directs the pilot episodes, as well as Jenkins, Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted. In addition to Darby and Waititi, Our Flag Means Death's ensemble cast includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Our Flag Means Death Episode 7 and 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

While ‘Our Flag Means Death’ isn’t an episodic series, each episode has a distinctive beginning, middle, and end. In episode 7, titled ‘This Is Happening,’ the crew visits St. Augustine in search of oranges, Stede (Rhys Darby) goes on a treasure hunt with Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) and Lucius (Nathan Foad), and Jim reluctantly visits her grandmother.
TV SERIES
Collider

Where 'Our Flag Means Death' Ranks Against Taika Waititi's Best Movies & TV Shows

Taika Waititi is a one-of-a-kind filmmaker from New Zealand who has taken the world by storm in recent years. After finding mainstream Hollywood success with Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi's star has been well and truly on the rise, from an Academy Award nomination for his work on Jojo Rabbit to launching the HBO Max series, Our Flag Means Death.
TV SHOWS
Collider

5 Unanswered Questions We Have After Season 1 of 'Our Flag Means Death'

There are many ways Our Flag Means Death surprised us. While we came into the HBO Max series expecting to laugh about silly pirates with Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby, we’ve actually found a touching love story that dares to question gender roles in society. Besides that, while Our Flag Means Death promised to be a casual distraction, the series developed a complex first season that leaves many unanswered questions behind. Unfortunately, Our Flag Means Death has not yet been renewed for a second season, which leaves us ruminating on that wacky and unexpected finale, wondering where we’ll sail next. So, while we wait for a Season 2 confirmation, here are the five answered questions from Season 1 of Our Flag Means Death we hope the series will answer in the future.
TV SERIES
