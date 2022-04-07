ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Student loan payment pause extended again: Is there an end game?

By Nerd Wallet
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Federal student loan borrowers just got an extra four months before their payments resume. If that feels like déjà vu, it’s because this is the sixth extension of the interest-free payment pause that went into effect in March 2020 under the Trump administration, at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Payments...

Related
Fortune

Biden’s student loan forgiveness climbs to $16 billion—here’s who gets it

A little more than a year in office, President Joe Biden has canceled approximately $16 billion in federal student loan debt. While he campaigned on canceling up to $10,000 in debt per borrower, the rounds of cancellations he’s announced so far have been for targeted groups, including borrowers with disabilities, those students who were defrauded by their institutions, and people who work in public service.
POTUS
FOXBusiness

How to pay off $30K in student loan debt

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. The...
PERSONAL FINANCE
PennLive.com

Elizabeth Warren says student loan borrowers ‘only sin was to be born into a family who couldn’t write a check for them’

While student loan repayments are currently set to resume on May 1, the White House is reportedly considering the pause’s extension. Though, the big question still remains: will student loans be canceled?. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts continues her push for the Biden administration to cancel $50,000 in student...
EDUCATION
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Biden Admin Latest Federal Student Loan Extension Adds to Borrower Uncertainty

The Biden administration is once again extending the pause on federal student loans payments — this time, through the end of August. In a statement, President Biden cited a recent analysis from the Fed that if the payments were to resume, millions of student loan borrowers would face significant "economic hardship, delinquencies, and defaults that could threaten America's financial stability." Sarah Foster, an analyst at Bankrate, breaks down the impact of the extension on borrowers, the economy, and the future of student loan forgiveness. "I think this is just an instance of the federal student loan forbearance program kind of creating additional uncertainty for borrowers, especially in the sense that these past four extensions from the Biden administration have kind of come at the 11th hour here," she said.
EDUCATION
pewtrusts.org

Student Loan Borrowers Feel the Brunt of Mistakes Made in Tracking Repayment History

To help keep student loan borrowers on track to repay their loans—and also receive any required debt forgiveness on time—the Department of Education and the loan servicers it supervises must accurately track borrowers’ payment histories. But in recent years, audits by the Department of Education and other investigations have found inaccuracies in the payment histories that loan servicers maintain, causing issues for student loan borrowers pursuing some targeted loan relief programs.
EDUCATION
marketplace.org

Student loan forbearance is set to end … or is it?

Once Americans have to start repaying their federal student loans, it’ll be a struggle for many of them to make payments, a report out this week from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York predicts. Payments were paused more than two years ago at the start of the pandemic...
EDUCATION
