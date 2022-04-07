ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

What to watch for at Kentucky football spring game

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46kcUs_0f2KBA3W00
(Photo courtesy of Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Spring ball has flown by in the Bluegrass. On Saturday, Mark Stoops and his 10th Kentucky football team will hit the turf at Kroger Field for their intrasquad exhibition game.

Unlike most years, the Wildcats will still have a couple of practices remaining after the exhibition game due to spring practice being pushed back a week following the departure of offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Kentucky still has work to get through but will play a spring game in front of fans for the first time since 2019.

Spring games are what they are — not much more than an open practice in front of fans that doesn’t reveal much. Some players will be on obvious pitch counts, snaps will be limited for most major contributors, and the concepts will be vanilla. However, there are still things we can learn.

Throughout spring practice, we have discovered some new things about the team. Those takeaways will help set a baseline of what to expect on Masters Saturday in the Bluegrass.

Crispness of passing game

Throughout the spring, there have been rumblings about quarterback Will Levis and taking the next step. At Kentucky Pro Day, the veteran quarterback caught the eyes of scouts and will likely be a wanted man at the end of the season. However, there is still a full year to be played in 2022, and Kentucky seems to have a dude at quarterback.

Levis has a chance to turn into a bonafide college football star this season, but the passing game was not crisp at last week’s open practice. Seeing the passing game operate with timing, accuracy, and explosiveness will be something to look for in the scrimmage.

A big performance will only throw gasoline on the fire for the Levis hype train.

Do not go crazy about cornerback in any direction

Carrington Valentine is the only cornerback on Kentucky’s roster that has played significant snaps in the SEC. Andru Phillips is the only other cornerback that looks like a player that can help the defense this season.

Adding help from the transfer portal is non-negotiable at this point. That’s not going to change after one scrimmage in a stadium.

The Wildcats have to add depth and a likely starter at the position from the portal over the spring and summer. Landing Keidron Smith (Ole Miss) after his visit this weekend would be a move in the right direction. However, grading the cornerback position right now would be a mistake as Kentucky is still in the process of roster construction.

Utilizing JuTahn McClain

At the most recent open practice, JuTahn McClain emerged as the clear backup to Chris Rodriguez Jr. The four-star recruit out of Metro Cincinnati is entering year three with the program and looks like a player who could be ready for a breakout season.

There were rumblings last year that Kentucky could use McClain as a versatile chess piece to take advantage of the running back’s pass-catching skills in the slot. New offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello likely won’t show us much, but movement of McClain could indicate that the junior is in for a big season.

Expect points in bunches

The injury bug is hitting Kentucky. Currently, expected defensive starters Vito Tisdale and Jordan Wright are not practicing. Meanwhile, Octavious Oxendine was wearing a red non-contact jersey and last week’s open practice. Reserve safety Taj Dodson is out of the spring.

Injuries are piling up. Meanwhile, Kentucky has five scholarship outside linebackers, and three of them won’t be on campus until the summer. Add in the problems at cornerback, and the Wildcats are not even close to what the unit should be when the season starts.

Therefore, the offense should have the advantage. Expect to see some touchdowns.

Check the progress of Beau Allen

Due to the limited pitch counts, Kentucky should not need Levis for long on Saturday. Therefore, the Big Blue Nation will get a long look at redshirt sophomore Beau Allen for really the first time in his career. Good or bad, QB2 will be a huge talking point after the game.

The Lexington (Ky.) Catholic product has played limited snaps to this point, and the jury is still out on whether the former top-500 recruit can be a productive Power Five college quarterback. Despite being in year three, Allen will be playing in his first spring game on Saturday but is already on his third quarterback coach and coordinator.

Having the ability to operate the offense with rhythm, timing, and challenging the defense in all three levels of the passing game is something we need to see from Allen. The redshirt sophomore is entering a critical year in the Kentucky football program.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Illinois basketball recruiting: Five-star PG, former Kentucky signee Skyy Clark commits to Illini

One month and one day after requesting a release from his Letter of Intent to the University of Kentucky, five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced he has flipped his pledge and committed to the University of Illinois. Clark chose the Illini in a Thursday decision aired live on ESPNU at the State Champions Invitational over finalists Louisville, USC, Tennessee, Maryland and Washington.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Field, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Anita Durairaj

Kentucky's richest twins were once known as the Doublemint twins

According to Money Inc, some of the richest people in Kentucky include a pair of twins. The Kentucky twins are Patricia and Priscilla Barnstable (see picture here). The twins are ranked in the top ten of Kentucky's richest. They are ranked in the ninth and tenth position respectively as of 2021 rankings from Money Inc. Patricia Barnstable has a net worth of $16 million and her twin has a net worth of $1.1 million.
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could UNC try to get involved with Texas Tech transfer?

With the 2021-22 season in the books and roster turnover expected for every program in college basketball, UNC now turns to the transfer portal to potentially fill some needs for next season. It is expected that both Caleb Love and Armando Bacot will at the very least go through the NBA Draft process and test their stock. The Tar Heels will definitely be losing Brady Manek from this years roster and there is still a decision to be made for versatile wing Leaky Black — who has the option to use a fifth year under the Covid rules. Also, with the expectation...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot’s return could put UNC as ‘legit title contender’

UNC forward Armando Bacot is coming off of a historical season in both the ACC and across all of college basketball. The Tar Heels’ forward now has a big decision to make regarding his future. Does he go through the NBA Draft process to get feedback, stay in the draft or come back to college all together? Bacot is currently slated to be picked end of the second round or undrafted in most mock drafts following the end of the season. Bacot, who averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season, would play a huge role in college basketball...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Team#Spring Ball#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas adds another big man from transfer portal: Graham from Arizona State

Arkansas’ frontcourt has gone from question mark in 2022-23 to likely strength. The Razorbacks added a fourth player via the transfer portal on Thursday when former Arizona State forward Jalen Graham committed to Arkansas. He follows brothers from Rhode Island, Makhi and Makhel Mitchell and former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile. Graham, who is 6-foot-9, was a second-team All-Pac 12 player last year for the Sun Devils. He averaged 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds for Arizona State in his junior season. Graham has two seasons of eligibility left, one of which comes from the COVID-19 exemption by the NCAA. Graham was a four-star prospect ranked No. 169 in the country when he committed to the Sun Devils in the Class of 2019. Arkansas lost forward Stanley Umude to exhausted eligibility, center Connor Vanover to the transfer portal and forward Au’Diese Toney to the NBA draft. Forward Jaylin Williams also declared for the draft, but chose not to hire an agent, leaving him eligible for a return next season.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WLWT 5

Kentucky to open its first-ever Buc-ee's

RICHMOND, Ky. — Kentucky will soon be opening its first-ever Buc-ee's location later this month. Buc-ee's, which is a chain of country stores and gas stations known for its world's cleanest bathrooms title, fresh food and friendly beaver mascot, will be opening in Richmond, Kentucky, on April 19. Doors...
RICHMOND, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Texas A&M Spring Game: Quarterbacks Make Plays, Still Room For Improvement

COLLEGE STATION -- Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher preeches competition. He isn't satisfied with the level of play in practice or on game days when he knows the Aggies can do better. Maybe for once, he's content with the ensuing battle at quarterback as spring football concludes. It's not as if one player has taken the lead the race for the first-team quarterback.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
39K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy