ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Booker job approvals strong in new Monmouth poll

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senator Cory Booker has a strong 53%-32% job approval rating among New Jerseyans, according to a new Monmouth University Poll released on Thursday. Booker, who might not face New Jersey voters again until 2026,...

newjerseyglobe.com

Comments / 3

Related
Slate

Poll: Biden Approval Rating Falls to Lowest of His Presidency

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency, according to the latest NBC News poll. The president’s overall approval rating tumbled to 40 percent in the poll with 55 percent of adults saying they disapprove of the job he is doing in the White House. It marks the lowest point for the poll and a three-point decline from January, which means the drop was within the poll’s margin of error of 3.1 percent. In the January poll, 43 percent said they approved of Biden’s job performance, with 54 percent saying they did not approve. Almost a year ago, in April 2021, Biden’s approval rating stood at 53 percent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Elections
County
Monmouth County, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Poll: Menendez approvals at 44%

A new Monmouth University poll puts U.S. Senator Bob Menendez’s job approval ratings at 44%-38%, putting him in good shape to win re-election when his seat comes up in 2024. Menendez’s numbers have remained about the same for the last two years. He is at 66%-16% among Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Booker
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#New Jerseyans#Democrats#Democratic
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

An open letter to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

Some days, you are really irritating. That's because you insist on being a happy warrior in grumpy times. With that eternal, internal and, yes, infernal sunshine of yours, you are to the body politic as that 1-877-Kars4Kids ad would be to a man with a hangover. You float on pink...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Iowa senator savages Biden nominee over past tweets about her appearance

Sen. Joni Ernst caught a Biden nominee by surprise during a confirmation hearing Wednesday when she produced an old tweet that seemingly mocked the Iowa Republican's appearance. Ernst asked Beth Prichard Geer, up for appointment to the Tennessee Valley Authority's board of directors, if civility was something important to her....
IOWA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Gottheimer will go without a Democratic primary challenger in 2022

The Huffington Post called him “the most conservative Democrat in Congress.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called him the “Tea Party” of the Democratic caucus. And the New Jersey Division of Elections calls him “unopposed in the Democratic primary.”. Since Democrats retook control of the House of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
New Jersey Globe

Murphy endorses Sayegh in Paterson

Gov. Phil Murphy has endorsed Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh for re-election to a second term. “Since taking office, Mayor Sayegh has led the City of Paterson with integrity and purpose. He’s promoted economic development by creating good-paying jobs, supporting small businesses, encouraging tourism through Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park, and restoring historic Hinchliffe Stadium, among other achievements.”
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Val Demings backs Donald Payne for re-election

A nationally prominent Black congresswoman has endorsed Rep. Donald Payne, Jr. (D-Newark), the second Black congressman in New Jersey history, making it more difficult for a primary opponent to argue that the re-election of the incumbent was marginalizing Black women in favor of male candidates. Rep. Val Demings (D-Florida) said...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murphy names Christodoulou, Rodriguez-Gregg to N.J. Board of Public Utilities

Gov. Phil Murphy has nominated Somerset County Democratic Vice Chair Zeon Christodoulou and former Assemblywoman Maria Rodriguez-Gregg (R-Medford) to serve as commissioners of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities. They will replace former Upendra Chivukula and Diane Solomon, who were unsuccessful in seeking new terms on the BPU. Their...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Payne nabs endorsement from Orange mayor

Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-Newark) announced today that he has received the endorsement of Dwayne Warren, the mayor of the City of Orange Township, in his bid for renomination to a sixth term in Congress. “Congressman Payne is by far the best choice for Orange and for the entire 10th...
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy