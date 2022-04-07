ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina transfer Devin Carter names final six schools

By Joe Tipton about 5 hours
 3 days ago
Devin Carter Twitter page (@kingcarter2225)

South Carolina transfer Devin Carter tells On3 he’s down to six schools — Arkansas, LSU, Oregon, Providence, UConn, and UNLV.

The freshman guard averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in his lone season with the Gamecocks.

Carter entered the transfer portal last Month after men’s head basketball coach Frank Martin was fired.

“First and foremost I want to say thank you to Coach Frank Martin and the coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to play for the University of South Carolina. Due to the recent changes in coaching at the university, I have decided that it is best that I explore my options in the transfer portal. Lastly, I’d like to thank the South Carolina fans and community for welcoming me with open arms,” Carter said in a statement to On3.

The 6-foot-3 Miami native was considered a four-star prospect coming out of high school, and was ranked as the No. 91 overall recruit according to the On3 Consensus. He chose the Gamecocks over scholarship offers from Georgia Tech, VCU, DePaul, East Carolina, and others.

Carter’s father, Anthony, spent 13 seasons in the NBA, playing with the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors. He is currently the Player Development Coach for the Miami Heat.

