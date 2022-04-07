ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Menendez approvals at 44%

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Monmouth University poll puts U.S. Senator Bob Menendez’s job approval ratings at 44%-38%, putting him in good shape to win re-election when his seat comes up in 2024. Menendez’s numbers have remained about the same for the...

