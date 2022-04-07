Former Penn State DT announces retirement from football

Former Penn State DT Robert Windsor (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor announced his retirement from football on Wednesday night.

Windsor, who played for the Nittany Lions from 2015-2019, cited injury problems in a statement posted to Twitter.

Below is the full statement:

“Nine months ago, I had two major surgeries — one on my hip and one on my groin. Both were extensive, and the recovery process has been an arduous one. After months and months of rehabbing, I’m still not where I need to be to compete on the football field. I have been playing football for 17 years. Up until this point, football has been my identity and how I receive my self-worth.

“With that being said, this has been one of my most challenging years yet. If I’ve learned anything from football, it is that pain ultimately leads to growth. This pain has forced me to look within myself and find out who I am without the game I have loved and played my whole life. I’m eternally grateful for everything football has given me, and for those who have helped me grow along the way.

“I want to thank the Colts organization for taking a chance on me in the 2020 draft, I wish I still had more to give to the game that has given me so much, but sadly things don’t last forever and my time to retire has come. I am entering this next phase of life with gratitude and ready to start my journey to self-discovery and healing.”

Robert Windsor’s career at Penn State and beyond

Windsor arrived on campus in 2015 as a relatively unheralded three-star prospect.

By the time he left State College, Windsor had turned himself into a second-team All-Big Ten defensive tackle.

After a redshirt season and two years playing in a reserve role, Windsor emerged to take hold of the starting job at DT in 2018.

That season, Windsor totaled an impressive 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss from the interior of the defensive line. The Associated Press named him a second-team all-conference player. He received a 70.9 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.

Windsor was even better in 2019, according to PFF, which awarded him a 75.7 defensive grade. He cracked the third-team All-Big Ten list from the coaches and was named an honorable mention by the media.

The Indianapolis Colts selected him with the 193rd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Windsor appeared in two games for the Colts during the 2020 season, making two solo tackles.

He did not play at all in the 2021 season due to the injuries that forced him to retire.