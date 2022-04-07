Peach State DB Bryce Thornton recaps LSU visit with more trips on deck

Bryce Thornton (On3)

2023 Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton safety Bryce Thornton is busy on a spree of visits this spring. The latest trip was to LSU on Tuesday, which he “loved.”

“I loved it. The people there, the culture and the experience (stood out),” Thornton told The Bengal Tiger. “They sit real high for me after the visit.”

On the visit, he talked with defensive personnel analyst Bobby Barham and safeties coach Kerry Cooks. Thornton watched Cooks’ coaching points during spring practice.

“They told me to keep working hard and how they want me,” Thornton said. “I feel like he did a great job coaching them. I like how hands on he is and how he help his players.”

Head coach Brian Kelly also took time to chat with Thornton about his plans for the Tigers.

“It was good,” Bryce Thornton said. “He just was telling me how he want me to be a part of LSU. I really like it. I feel like he can change it.”

Florida, Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Clemson and Georgia are the schools firmly in the mix as well. He plans to make a decision before his senior season. He’ll visit Athens on Thursday, Florida on Saturday and Miami April 14.

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average, Bryce Thornton ranks as the No. 438 overall prospect, No. 36 safety and No. 39 prospect in Georgia. Florida is the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine leader.

Thornton has an On3 NIL Valuation of $6,300. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.