The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand with not only a steady stream of new films and television shows, but also with the welcome return of some old friends. As of March 16, the Netflix era of darker Marvel TV shows have moved to Disney+, meaning you can watch Vincent D'Onofrio’s Hawaiian shirt-wearing Wilson Fisk get mowed down by a speeding car in Hawkeye, and then immediately switch over to see Fisk brutally turning someone’s head into soup with a car door in Daredevil Season 1. And while the addition of the Netflix Defenders to Disney+ is a huge deal that has massive ramifications for how the MCU will treat these fan-favorite characters, it’s vital we don’t forget about the other big addition to the platform, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

TV SERIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO