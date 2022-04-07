DEA: US sees spike in ‘fentanyl-related mass-overdose events’

So far in 2022, there have been events in seven cities, including Austin, leading to 58 overdoses and 29 deaths, a press release said. (Maskot/Getty Images/Maskot)

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency sent a letter to federal, state and local law enforcement officials warning of a recent spike in mass-overdose events related to fentanyl, according to a press release . So far in 2022, there have been events in seven cities, including Austin, leading to 58 overdoses and 29 deaths, the release said.

Fentanyl, a highly addictive and deadly opioid, is driving a “nationwide overdose epidemic,” the release said.

According to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, more than 105,000 people have died of drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending in October 2021, with 66% of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. That is more deaths than gun- and auto-related deaths combined, the release said.

A “mass-overdose event” occurs when three or more overdoses take place at about the same time in the same location, the release said.

“Fentanyl is killing Americans at an unprecedented rate,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram in the release. “Drug traffickers are driving addiction, and increasing their profits, by mixing fentanyl with other illicit drugs. Tragically, many overdose victims have no idea they are ingesting deadly fentanyl, until it’s too late.”

The release said these events often occur when illicit drug dealers sell cocaine laced with fentanyl or prescription drugs filled with fentanyl.

So far in 2022, the DEA has seized more than 2,000 pounds of fentanyl and one million fake pills, the release said. The organization seized more than 15,000 pounds in 2021, which is enough to kill every American, according to the release.