Pirates finalize Opening Day 28-man roster, signing OF Jake Marisnick, C Andrew Knapp

By Kevin Gorman
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Texas Rangers’ Jake Marisnick, left, runs past Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) while rounding the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Pittsburgh Pirates finalized their 28-man Opening Day roster, signing outfielder Jake Marisnick and catcher Andrew Knapp to one-year contracts to address depth at their positions.

Marisnick’s contract will pay him $1.3 million while Knapp’s deal is for $800,000 plus incentives, a source confirmed to the Tribune-Review.

To make room on the 40-man roster before Thursday’s season opener at St. Louis, the Pirates placed Greg Allen, who was projected to start in left field but suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday, on the 60-day injured list and designated right-handed reliever Adonis Medina for assignment.

Marisnick, 31, has slashed .228/.282/.384 with 61 home runs and 207 RBIs in nine seasons with the Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs. He batted .216/.286/.375 with seven doubles, three triples, five homers and 24 RBIs in 99 games last year split between the Padres and Cubs. Marisnick spent spring training with the Texas Rangers but was released.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Marisnick, who has 75 defensive runs saved, is considered an above-average defender who can play all three outfield spots. He’s played far more games in center field (537) than left (58) or right (47).

The Pirates signed Knapp after cutting all three catchers vying for the backup role behind Roberto Perez, sending Taylor Davis, Michael Perez and Jamie Ritchie to the minors.

Knapp, 30, slashed .214/.314/.322 with 13 homers and 62 RBIs in five seasons as backup catcher for the Philadelphia Phillies. He batted .152 with three doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs in 62 games last season. Knapp spent spring training with the Cincinnati Reds but was released.

The Pirates are starting the season with 14 pitchers and 14 position players.

The pitchers are lefties Anthony Banda, Dillon Peters and Jose Quintana and right-handers David Bednar, JT Brubaker, Wil Crowe, Aaron Fletcher, Heath Hembree, Mitch Keller, Chris Stratton, Zach Thompson, Duane Underwood Jr., Bryse Wilson and Miguel Yajure.

The position players are catchers Knapp and Perez, infielders Diego Castillo, Michael Chavis, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Kevin Newman, Hoy Park, Yoshi Tsutsugo, Cole Tucker, Josh VanMeter and Daniel Vogelbach and outfielders Ben Gamel, Marisnick and Bryan Reynolds. Castillo, Park, Tucker and VanMeter also can play in the outfield.

