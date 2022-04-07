ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Wind Advisory issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calcasieu, Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana...and southeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana...and southeastern Texas. Target Area: Calcasieu; Cameron The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana Western Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 920 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Central Gardens, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Vinton, Deweyville, Central Gardens, Starks, Sabine National Wildlife, Mauriceville, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview, Lunita and Port Acres. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 842. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 10. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Habersham, Rabun by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Habersham; Rabun WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...The mountains of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina, and Upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Weak trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet soil conditions and recent rainfall will make it easier for weak trees to fall and impact powerlines.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Avoyelles Parish, LA
County
Allen Parish, LA
County
Saint Mary Parish, LA
State
Texas State
County
Jefferson Davis Parish, LA
County
Rapides Parish, LA
City
Evangeline, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Iberia Parish, LA
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
County
Vermilion Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
County
Cameron Parish, LA
County
Beauregard Parish, LA
County
Saint Martin Parish, LA
County
Acadia Parish, LA
County
Evangeline Parish, LA
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
County
Vernon Parish, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Beauregard; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana and west central Louisiana, including the following parishes, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion and West Cameron. In west central Louisiana, Vernon. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region today. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Lafayette, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Lafayette; St. Landry; Vermilion TORNADO WATCH 60 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA AVOYELLES EVANGELINE ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA LAFAYETTE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA ACADIA VERMILION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, BEAVER, BRANCH, BUNKIE, CHURCH POINT, COTTONPORT, CROWLEY, EFFIE, EUNICE, FORKED ISLAND, INTRACOASTAL CITY, KAPLAN, LAFAYETTE, LAWTELL, MAMOU, MANSURA, MARKSVILLE, MEAUX, OPELOUSAS, RAYNE, REDDELL, RICHARD, SIMMESPORT, ST. LANDRY, AND VILLE PLATTE.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Jefferson Davis
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; West Cameron FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms will be expected late Monday into Tuesday. 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible with isolated amounts in excess of 5 inches being possible as well. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CAMERON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for central and southwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides; St. Landry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Rapides, Evangeline, western Avoyelles, northwestern St. Landry and northeastern Allen Parishes through 1115 AM CDT At 1047 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Beaver, or 7 miles southwest of Turkey Creek, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Oakdale, Marksville, Bunkie, Glenmora, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek, Morrow, Effie, Ball, Pine Prairie, Lecompte, Hessmer, Evergreen, Bayou Chicot, Tioga, Esler Regional Airport, Indian Lake and Kingsville. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 40 and 88. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALLEN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Rapides; St. Landry The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Avoyelles Parish in central Louisiana Evangeline Parish in central Louisiana Southeastern Rapides Parish in central Louisiana Northwestern St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana Northwestern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 1229 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eunice, Jennings, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Mamou, Welsh, Kinder, Basile, Elton, Moreauville, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek, Fenton, Morrow, Effie, Bordelonville, Cottonport, Pine Prairie and Mansura. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory#Acadia#Lower St Martin
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Virginia, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd and Roanoke Counties. In North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Watauga and Ashe Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and weaker trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Orleans WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Beauregard THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAUREGARD AND CENTRAL ALLEN PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 11:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Moore; Sherman WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 35 mph with higher gusts. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Texas County. In Texas, Moore and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust may lead to reduced visibility.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Avoyelles by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Avoyelles FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Louisiana, south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region this afternoon. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Calcasieu; West Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Cameron and eastern Calcasieu Parishes through 1115 AM CDT At 1038 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carlyss, or 7 miles south of Sulphur, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff, Carlyss, Lebleu Settlement, Gillis, Holmwood, Edgerly and Hackberry. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 12 and 41. Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-14 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, except isolated gusts to 55 mph in the hills. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways impacted by the strong winds include Interstate and Highway 14. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy