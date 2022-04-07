Australian Survivor star Jordie Hansen shares sweet tribute to his girlfriend Sam Frost - just days after the new couple confirmed their romance

Former Home and Away star Sam Frost all but confirmed her new romance with reality star Jordie Hansen last week.

And on Thursday, the Australian Survivor: Blood V Water star, 26, shared a touching tribute to the pretty actress, 32, on Instagram.

In the post, Jordie shared a series of pictures of Sam as the pair travelled together in his car.

'Are you kidding? STOP IT… This is a win for the Everyman,' he began his caption, clearly referring to how he recently scored such a catch.

'They said it wasn’t possible. You’re a dreamer. Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t. Shoot for the stars kids,' he added.

He also shared a note which had been written by Sam, alongside a present she had given him for his 26th birthday.

'Babe, If watching Survivor taught us all anything it's that you are the worst at puzzles. Get practising if you're ever going to do round 2. Love, me x,' she wrote.

Jordie's sweet post comes after the pair shared videos taken during their road trip from Sydney to the South Coast of New South Wales last weekend - seemingly confirming their romance.

'Little team of escapees down the coast,' Jordie captioned a video in which in Sam was seen smiling from the passenger's seat.

A follow-up post showed the pair enjoying a cheeseboard platter and sip of wine once reaching their accommodation, which included a roaring fire.

Perhaps the most telling post was a black-and-white photo of Jordie, cuddled up next to four dogs on the couch in which he was tagged by Sam.

The pets appeared to include Sam's two dogs, Sir Gregson and Rocky, and perhaps two dogs belonging to Jordie.

Daily Mail Australia reached out to Jordie and Sam for comment at the time.

Sam's getaway with Jordie, who is a landscaper from Victoria, came one day after she revealed she's dating a friend of her younger brother, Alex, 26.

'I am seeing someone, it's really fun and I'm really happy, he treats me really well,' Sam told on The Herald Sun earlier this month.

'I feel really lucky that I've met him at a really great time in my life.'

Sam said because her new beau is her brother's friend, he is close to her family already and Alex has given him a 'tick of approval'.

'My brother spoke highly of him and he's a good judge of character and he's got his tick of approval so I'm happy with that,' Sam said.

Sam's brother Alex appeared on the seventh season of Survivor Australia - called Australian Survivor: Blood V Water - alongside Jordie and his brother Jesse.

The blonde beauty also spoke about her new flame on Nova's Fitzy and Wippa on Tuesday, admitting: 'Yeah, look… I'm seeing someone.'

'I actually met him… he's friends with my brother,' she said.

'I called my brother up and I said, "So, is he single or what?" He's like, "Oh, don't be weird… that's so embarrassing,"' she added.

Fitzy then asked if her new man was the same age as her brother, to which she responded: 'He's younger!'