ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Australian Survivor star Jordie Hansen shares sweet tribute to his girlfriend Sam Frost - just days after the new couple confirmed their romance

By Abi Moustafa
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Former Home and Away star Sam Frost all but confirmed her new romance with reality star Jordie Hansen last week.

And on Thursday, the Australian Survivor: Blood V Water star, 26, shared a touching tribute to the pretty actress, 32, on Instagram.

In the post, Jordie shared a series of pictures of Sam as the pair travelled together in his car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qXZA_0f2K8fI500
Instagram official:  On Thursday, Australian Survivor: Blood vs Water star Jordie Hansen shared a touching tribute to actress Sam Frost, 32, on Instagram

'Are you kidding? STOP IT… This is a win for the Everyman,' he began his caption, clearly referring to how he recently scored such a catch.

'They said it wasn’t possible. You’re a dreamer. Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t. Shoot for the stars kids,' he added.

He also shared a note which had been written by Sam, alongside a present she had given him for his 26th birthday.

'Babe, If watching Survivor taught us all anything it's that you are the worst at puzzles. Get practising if you're ever going to do round 2. Love, me x,' she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfIJ0_0f2K8fI500
Shooting for the stars: 'They said it wasn’t possible. You’re a dreamer. Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t. Shoot for the stars kids,' he wrote
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499xU3_0f2K8fI500
Personal touch: He also shared a note which had been written by Sam, alongside a present she had given him for his 26th birthday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0he9m9_0f2K8fI500
Cheeky! Her cheeky message of course came with a funny gift, which included a puzzle game

Jordie's sweet post comes after the pair shared videos taken during their road trip from Sydney to the South Coast of New South Wales last weekend - seemingly confirming their romance.

'Little team of escapees down the coast,' Jordie captioned a video in which in Sam was seen smiling from the passenger's seat.

A follow-up post showed the pair enjoying a cheeseboard platter and sip of wine once reaching their accommodation, which included a roaring fire.

Perhaps the most telling post was a black-and-white photo of Jordie, cuddled up next to four dogs on the couch in which he was tagged by Sam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvSnl_0f2K8fI500
Romantic road trip: On Friday, Sam all but confirmed her new romance with Australian Survivor: Blood vs Water star Jordie as the two documented a romantic road trip together on Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ffsTY_0f2K8fI500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnQmL_0f2K8fI500
On their way: In a series of Instagram Stories, the pair shared videos taken during their road trip from Sydney to the South Coast of New South Wales
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAp4x_0f2K8fI500
Romantic getaway? One video shows the pair enjoying a cheeseboard platter and sip of wine once reaching their accommodation, which included a roaring fire

The pets appeared to include Sam's two dogs, Sir Gregson and Rocky, and perhaps two dogs belonging to Jordie.

Daily Mail Australia reached out to Jordie and Sam for comment at the time.

Sam's getaway with Jordie, who is a landscaper from Victoria, came one day after she revealed she's dating a friend of her younger brother, Alex, 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YycSK_0f2K8fI500
Puppy love: Perhaps the most telling post is a black and white photo of Jordie cuddled up next to four dogs on the couch

'I am seeing someone, it's really fun and I'm really happy, he treats me really well,' Sam told on The Herald Sun earlier this month.

'I feel really lucky that I've met him at a really great time in my life.'

Sam said because her new beau is her brother's friend, he is close to her family already and Alex has given him a 'tick of approval'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TdE8r_0f2K8fI500
Already close: Sam's getaway with Jordie. who is a landscaper from Victoria, came one day after she revealed she's dating a friend of her younger brother, Alex (left) who is 26  

'My brother spoke highly of him and he's a good judge of character and he's got his tick of approval so I'm happy with that,' Sam said.

Sam's brother Alex appeared on the seventh season of Survivor Australia - called Australian Survivor: Blood V Water - alongside Jordie and his brother Jesse.

The blonde beauty also spoke about her new flame on Nova's Fitzy and Wippa on Tuesday, admitting: 'Yeah, look… I'm seeing someone.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JIymn_0f2K8fI500
The blonde beauty also spoke about her new flame on Nova's Fitzy and Wippa, admitting: 'Yeah, look… I'm seeing someone'

'I actually met him… he's friends with my brother,' she said.

'I called my brother up and I said, "So, is he single or what?" He's like, "Oh, don't be weird… that's so embarrassing,"' she added.

Fitzy then asked if her new man was the same age as her brother, to which she responded: 'He's younger!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QxSyw_0f2K8fI500
'I called my brother up and I said, "So, is he single or what?" He's like, "Oh, don't be weird… that's so embarrassing,"' she added

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
Person
Sam Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Survivor#New South Wales#New Flame#Home
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & BF Devin Booker Run Errands After She Reveals She Watches All His Games: Rare Photos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rarely seen out together. The low key couple ran errands around Los Angeles on April 7. Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, were spotted running errands. The rarely seen couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 7 for the low key outing. Both the model and NBA star were casually dressed, with Kendall opting for a pair of green and black sides, a black tank top dress and a patterned blue cardigan. She later removed the sweater, seemingly due to the high temperatures, as she walked alongside the Phoenix Suns star. Meanwhile, Devin opted for a white t-shirt, brown pants and classic black All-Star Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

DaBaby denies trying to forcibly kiss female fan after viral video surfaces

DaBaby has commented after a controversial video surfaced online, which appears to show him trying to kiss a female fan without her consent.The clip is believed to have been filmed in February, and shows the US rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, interacting with a crowd outside a venue. At one point, he places his hands on either side of a female fan’s face, and appears to lean in to try and kiss her, with his lips puckered. She can be seen turning her head away in an attempt to avoid him. The clip was shared on...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Australia
Glamour

Love Is Blind Star Shake Has Gone Instagram Official With His New Girlfriend

Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, the most notorious cast member from Love Is Blind season two, has found someone outside of the pods. After gaining a pretty terrible reputation for his treatment of his former fiancée, Deepti Vempti, during their brief on-screen courtship, Shake took to Instagram to introduce the world to his new girlfriend Emily. “Good things come to those who don't settle,” he captioned the slide show of images, crossing out the word “wait.”
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Home and Away star Sam Frost confirmed for new project after soap exit

Home and Away star Sam Frost quit the Australian soap a few months ago, and now she's confirmed she has a big project coming soon. As reported by Herald Sun, the actress will be joined by her sister Kris Ross for the second series of the reality lifestyle TV series My Road to Adventure, which will feature the duo travelling in a motor home down Australia's Great Ocean Road.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Did Pete Davidson Just Get a New Tattoo for Girlfriend Kim Kardashian?

Pete Davidson has reportedly made a major statement about his relationship with Kim Kardashian. Recently, screenshots of a conversation between Kanye West and Davidson surfaced. As seen in the screenshots (that have since been deleted), the Saturday Night Live star sent West a selfie in which he posed shirtless in bed. Fans quickly noticed that Davidson appeared to have a "Kim" tattoo on his chest, leading them to believe that the couple is seriously going strong.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

332K+
Followers
29K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy