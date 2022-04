Officials in northeast Kansas are considering a plan to build a large-scale solar farm that would straddle the border of Douglas and Johnson counties. Florida-based energy company NextEra Energy has expressed interest in developing a 3,000-acre solar panel farm, which would be located east and north of Baldwin City. KPR Commentator Scott Carlberg has spent decades working in the energy sector and wonders whether "agrivoltaics" might play a role in the proposed project.

