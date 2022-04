Adidas has spent the last year reviving Tracy McGrady’s signature sneaker line with more enthusiasm than we’ve ever seen. Youngins may not know it, but T-Mac was one of the most thrilling players to watch in the NBA throughout the early and mid-2000s, and he had the sneaker game to match. His most iconic kicks moment came when he wore mismatched blue and red versions of the T-Mac 3 for the 2004 NBA All-Star game, but his first three models are all certified classics.

APPAREL ・ 22 DAYS AGO