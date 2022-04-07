ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

$133,555 Granted to Cass County Community Projects

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) The Cass County Community Foundation awarded $133,555 to Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Spring 2022 Grant Cycle.

All grantees met the criteria as Cass County nonprofit agencies or Only organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Cass County were eligible to apply.

The Cass County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. It receives funds annually from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county. This cycle of grants was made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program and is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.

The Cass County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests. To inquire about donating to the Cass County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Cass County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.

The Cass County Community Foundation Advisory Board Members are Chair, Kristi Burg of Massena; Vice-Chair, Mark D. Kyhnn, CPA of Atlantic; Secretary/Treasurer, Sue Hunt of Atlantic; Sandy Bierbaum of Griswold; and Gaylord Schelling of Atlantic.

For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, please contact Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.

Western Iowa Today

Tracey J Marshall files papers for Cass County Treasurer

(Atlantic) The Cass County Auditor’s Office says Tracey J Marshall has officially filed papers for Cass County Treasurer. Tracey J Marshall is currently finishing her fifth term as County Treasurer. Tracey has received the Chancellor’s Certificate in Public Administration: Government Finance Professional from the University of Missouri, St. Louis. In 2018/2019 she was the President of the National Association of County Collectors, Treasurers, and Finance Officers. She is now the current vice president of the Iowa State County Treasurer’s Association (ISCTA) where she is currently working on legislation. She is a member of ISAC, ISCTA, NACCTFO, and NACo.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Primary Election Candidates

(Atlantic) The final list of candidates for the June 7, 2022 Primary Election in Cass County has been released. The deadline to file was 5:00 p.m. today (Friday). Vanessa E Strazdas (Republican) – County Attorney. Wendy Richter (Republican)- District 3 Supervisor. John Hartkopf (Republican) – District 3 Supervisor.
CASS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Cass County residents hear details about solar farm project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In January, developers brought Cass County a proposal to install one of the largest projects for solar power in Nebraska. At Monday’s planning meeting at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water, residents who fall within a mile of the proposed area were encouraged to attend the county zoning meeting, where developers and others presented details and answered questions. about what a 320 Megahertz solar farm might look like.
CASS COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Master Gardeners Kick Off Year with Awards and New Members

(Atlantic) The Cass County Master Gardeners kicked of their 2022 year with a new slate of officers, new members and a regional award for their outgoing president. At their meeting in late January, the group welcomed Lori Anderson and Kolton Hewlett as new members. Both recently completed the Master Gardener training course, consisting of 40 hours of online education delivered in September-November of 2021. After successfully completing the course post-test, Anderson and Hewlett begin their year as Master Gardener interns, who will complete 40 hours of community service activity to become full Master Gardeners. The Master Gardener class is offered annually through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Cass County is planning to host another session of the course beginning in August of 2022.
CASS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Cass County seeks answers about proposed solar farm

Anyone who sees him should call Sarpy County authorities. A 6 On Your Side investigation into a new twist on an old scam. One victim hopes her story will alert others. The event will be this Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Pain at the pump in...
CASS COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Master Gardeners Scholarship Application Due April 1

(Cass Co. The Cass County, Iowa Master Gardeners (CCMG) are again offering a $1,000 scholarship to local students, with applications due April 1, 2022. This scholarship is available to students who are graduating seniors or graduates of any of the following Iowa school districts, in which currently reside members of CCMG: Atlantic, Clarinda, CAM, Exira-EHK, Griswold, or Red Oak. This scholarship is also available to graduates, of any age, of any of these school districts. Scholarship committee members want to emphasize that students of any age studying a horticulture-related field are encouraged to apply, regardless of the type of program they are studying, as long as they intend to obtain some degree or certificate in a horticultural field.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Niles Daily Star

Cass County approves grant applications for TK Lawless Park improvements

CASSOPOLIS — A popular county park is one step closer to upgrading its facilities. The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Mar. 17 approved two grant applications for renovations to Dr. T.K. Lawless International Dark Sky Park in Vandalia. If approved, the grants will fund about $728,000 of the $1.5 million dollar project through Michigan’s Land and Water Conservation fund, as well as the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. In the resolutions, the county has pledged the remaining funds for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
CASS COUNTY, MI
Delaware Gazette

Community enhancement grants available

The Delaware County commissioners have announced they are accepting applications from tax-exempt organizations for their 2022 Community Enhancement Grant Program. This annual allocation from the county’s general fund has, for the last decade, provided project-specific grants to charitable agencies located and operating within Delaware County. The program has traditionally...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Western Iowa Today

Second Bird Flu Case Found in Hamilton County

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture reports another confirmed case of the bird flu. This case is in Hamilton County in a flock of young turkeys known as poults. There are 16-thousand-200 birds in the flock. This is the second case confirmed in Hamilton County, the first was on March 28th, and this is the 15th case now confirmed statewide. More than 13 million birds have now been destroyed in Iowa to prevent the spread of the virus.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Decreasing Number of Emergency Volunteers in Rural Iowa

(Shenandoah, IA) — Iowa’s rural communities are losing emergency service volunteers and more and more small towns are relying on bigger hospitals farther away. Shenandoah Medical Center C-E-O, Matt Sells, says that translates to longer response times. He says the average person believes that when they call 9-1-1 an E-M-S service is going to respond — and there is no guarantee that will happen. The lack of rural services has a domino effect on larger cities, according to West Des Moines assistant chief of emergency services Dave Edgar. He says the more communities rely on larger facilities, the bigger strain those ambulance services feel.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan has a New Mayor

(Harlan) First Ward Harlan City Councilman Jay Christensen takes over the reins as the City’s new Mayor. The City Council appointed Christensen to fill the vacancy left open by Mike Kolbe, who resigned effective March 31, to start his campaign for County Supervisor. Christensen was sworn in as Mayor on Tuesday.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Harris fills Cass County Auditor Vacancy

(Atlantic) Sara Harris is looking forward to filling the vacancy of Cass County Auditor. The Atlantic native has spent the past seven years in the Human Resource Department with Elkhart Plastics Inc. The Cass County Board of Supervisors selected Harris from the list of applicants, and Chairman Steve Baier administered...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Grow Another Row Ramping Up for 2022

(Atlantic) The Grow another Row sharing program, now in its’ third year, is recruiting volunteers and local gardeners and farmers and seeking to hire a seasonal program coordinator for 2022. Grow Another Row is a local produce sharing program that encourages people in Cass County to grow and share...
CASS COUNTY, IA
