Sussex County, NJ

N.J. runner plans epic 2-day, 188-mile trek from High Point to Cape May

By Rob Jennings
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Ray Pinney was an occasional runner who turned hardcore upon his milestone 50th birthday. “It was my mid-life crisis,” Pinney, now 62, joked the other day. The married dad of two from Boonton Township finished all nine of his ultra marathons — races longer than 26.2 miles — after turning 57,...

