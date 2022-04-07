ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear near the big blue house: Holland Police warn of increased black bear sightings

 3 days ago
HOLLAND, Mass. — Holland Police are warning residents to be aware after a black bear was spotted on a front porch Wednesday night.

According to MassWildlife, black bears have been increasing in population since the 1970s. The statewide population is estimated to be around 4,500 and growing.

Bears in Massachusetts typically end hibernation and exit their dens between February and mid-April depending on food availability.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife is reminding residents that bears have become accustomed to and dependent on human-associated foods such as bird seed, trash, and pet food. The best way to avoid a bear interaction is to secure your trash and remove outdoor bird feeders and pet feeders during this time.

For more information on what to do if you encounter a bear in your neighborhood, click here.

