Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden....

Quigley
2d ago

Vaccinated and double boosted, You still can get the virus! Yet thousands of federal and state employees, Hospital workers, Cops, School employees, Health care workers, Have all been terminated for not taking this scam of a vaccine!🤔

moose mints
2d ago

Wait a minute, I thought that they were vaccinated? Just proves that the vaccine doesn’t work, thank you Jesus that I have a mind of my own and never got the jab

Stu Pidasso
3d ago

Let us pray. Now stop teasing me. Just let me know when they all croak.

White House says it has now exhausted all funds to get all Americans a fourth COVID vaccine and call on Congress again to pass the $15billion spending bill

President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money to buy a fourth dose of the covid vaccine for all Americans, a new report said on Tuesday. The administration has enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5 if those shots are approved, officials told The Washington Post.
Miami Herald

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for the coronavirus, the vice president’s office announced Tuesday evening, hours after he attended an outdoor event in Washington, D.C., where he interacted with AmeriCorps members. A White House official told McClatchy that Emhoff tested for COVID-19 after he...
"It's coming": President Biden warns of "evolving" Russian cyber threat to U.S.

President Biden warned Monday that "evolving intelligence" suggests Russia is exploring options for potential cyber attacks targeting U.S. critical infrastructure. "The magnitude of Russia's cyber capacity is fairly consequential," Mr. Biden said, addressing the Business Roundtable, an association of some of the nation's largest corporations. "And it's coming." While there's...
More than half of American voters don’t believe Biden will make a run for re-election

Nearly half of Americans surveyed in a recent Wall Street Journal poll believe that US President Joe Biden will not seek re-election in 2024.In the survey, the Wall Street Journal reported that 52 per cent of respondents said they don’t think Mr Biden will make an attempt at being re-elected in November 2024, compared with the 29 per cent who believed the contrary.Nineteen per cent indicated that they were undecided about whether they thought the 79-year-old leader would pursue re-election.When drilled down to just registered Democrat voters in the survey, however, the scales tipped in the current president’s favour.Forty-one...
Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain 'asked Hunter' for $2,000 for the Vice President's residence in 2012 and told him to 'keep this low low key'

White House chief of staff Ron Klain hit up Hunter Biden for a quick $2,000 charity contribution he sought to keep 'low key' back in 2012, newly unearthed emails reveal. Klain's solicitation was for the Vice President's Residence Foundation, a non-profit that helps keep up and refurbish the vice president's mansion, where then-Vice President Joe Biden was living at the time.
