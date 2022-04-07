Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

Nearly half of Americans surveyed in a recent Wall Street Journal poll believe that US President Joe Biden will not seek re-election in 2024.In the survey, the Wall Street Journal reported that 52 per cent of respondents said they don’t think Mr Biden will make an attempt at being re-elected in November 2024, compared with the 29 per cent who believed the contrary.Nineteen per cent indicated that they were undecided about whether they thought the 79-year-old leader would pursue re-election.When drilled down to just registered Democrat voters in the survey, however, the scales tipped in the current president’s favour.Forty-one...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 25 DAYS AGO