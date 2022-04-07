ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

West Monroe man killed in single-vehicle crash

By Ben Martin
Vicksburg Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Lewis, 21 of West Monroe, La., was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 15, north of Louisiana Highway 841,...

www.vicksburgpost.com

