Kim Kardashian says her older children North, eight, and Saint, six, 'know what's going on' in her divorce from Kanye West: 'I'm really open'

By Ashley Hume For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Kim Kardashian's older kids 'know what's going on' amid her divorce from Kanye West.

The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper - with whom she has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - just over a year ago, after almost seven years of marriage, and she has revealed their two older children are aware of their marital split.

'I'm really open and honest with them,' Kim, who is now dating Pete Davidson, told ABC News.

Aware: Kim Kardashian's older kids 'know what's going on' amid her divorce from Kanye West
Straightforward: The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper - with whom she has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - just over a year ago, after almost seven years of marriage, and she's revealed their two older children are aware of their marital split. Kim and Kanye pictured in 2020

She continued, 'The younger ones don't understand as much, but as far as with my two older ones, they know what's going on.'

The 41-year-old reality star admitted it's tough to 'take the high road' in response to Kanye's social media attacks on her SNL star boyfriend and his recent music video for Eazy, which saw Kanye decapitate a Claymation version of Pete.

Speaking on The Kardashians - An ABC News Special, she told Good Morning America host Robin Roberts: 'You want to take the high road, and sometimes it's hard. But I think that, at the end of the day, everyone has their own way of communicating.'

'I'm really open and honest with them,' Kim, who is now dating Pete Davidson, told ABC News. Kim and Kanye pictured with North and Saint
Kim: 'The younger ones don't understand as much, but as far as with my two older ones, they know what's going on'

However, she always encouraged the 44-year-old hip-hop legend to speak his truth.

Kim added: 'I've always been, like, a champion of him speaking his truth and I would always want that.'

Despite the drama, Kim - who was declared legally single last month - has spoken out before about keeping it civil for the kids and being her 'co-parent's biggest cheerleader.'

Difficult: The 41-year-old reality star admitted it's tough to 'take the high road' in response to Kanye's social media attacks on her SNL star boyfriend and his recent music video for 'Eazy', which saw Kanye decapitate a Claymation version of Pete
Taking the high road: Speaking on The Kardashians - An ABC News Special, she told Good Morning America host Robin Roberts: 'You want to take the high road, and sometimes it's hard. But I think that, at the end of the day, everyone has their own way of communicating'

She said: 'You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best'. Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through.'

The television personality went on to say, 'When it comes to family, Kanye and I will always be family.'

She added, 'At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad, and they do.'

Comments / 21

Jeff Scott
1d ago

the scar can heal, get back with children's father.this is way different than buss down life.children will suffer if you dont

Reply
4
kl bennett
2d ago

they probably know more than they need to know

Reply
14
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
