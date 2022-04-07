ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Is your Zodiac sign a lie?: Vedic vs. Western astrology

By Reda Wigle
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

What if I told you that everything you thought you knew about your zodiac sign was not true?

While Western astrology is loosely familiar to most and daily horoscopes a daily habit of many, other schools of belief and planetary interpretations exist beyond the zodiac as we know it.

If you’ve never fully identified with your sun sign or felt seen by your birth chart interpretation, your mother might be lying or you might want to look to Vedic astrology for resonance.

Western vs. Vedic Astrology

An essential difference between Western and Vedic, also known as Indian astrology, is the use of different zodiac systems. Western astrologers use the tropical zodiac, based upon the seasons and the orientation between the sun and Earth. In the tropical zodiac, the Spring Equinox always coincides with the onset of Aries season.

By contrast, Vedic astrology uses the sidereal zodiac which is based upon the physical positions of the constellations in the sky. As the Earth spins on its axis it experiences a bit of a tilt a whirl known as precession. As such the stars and constellations do not remain in a fixed state, in fact each star moves roughly one degree every 70 odd years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cx6VH_0f2K5wet00 In Vedic astrology, sun signs vary in name and dates from those of Western astrology. Shutterstock

While Western astrology does not take this shift into account, the sidereal system recognizes the discrepancy and corrects it within the birth chart using a system called ayanamas. For this reason, your sun sign in Vedic astrology may very well be different than what you have previously accepted. The universe exists to surprise.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OohV0_0f2K5wet00
What is my Chinese zodiac sign? Animals, dates and meanings explained Bro, what’s your sign?

In both Vedic and Western astrology there are twelve distinct zodiac signs, each possessing a general set of charms and detriments. While the attributes of the Western vs. Vedic zodiac signs are similar, the respective dates vary. They are as follows:

Aries : Mesha (April 13–May 14)

Taurus : Vrishaba (May 15–June 14)

Gemini : Mithuna (June 15–July 14)

Cancer : Karkata (July 15–August 14)

Leo : Simha (August 15–September 15)

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCcdy_0f2K5wet00
Does your zodiac possess the T-Square, astrology’s most explosive aspect

Virgo : Kanya (September 16–October 15)

Libra : Tula (October 16–November 14)

Scorpio : Vrishchika (November 15–December 14)

Sagittarius : Dhanus (December 15–January 13)

Capricorn : Makara (January 14–February 11)

Aquarius : Kumbha (February 12–March 12)

Pisces : Meena (March 13–April 12)

Mind blown? Identity crisis triggered? Questioning the fabric of existence? Keep on my babies, there’s more.

Astrology 101: Your guide to the stars

History of Vedic Astrology

As the name implies, the roots of Vedic astrology reach back to the Four Vedas, ancient Hindu scriptures written in early Sanskrit around 1200 BCE that contain ritual guidance, mantras, governing philosophies and divine revelations. Vedas translates as knowledge and the practice of Vedic astrology was born from seers and sages that sought to translate divinity into daily life. In this sense, Vedic astrology is more innately tied to spirituality than its Western counterpart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSVsK_0f2K5wet00
In Vedic astrology, the birth chart is square or diamond shaped. Getty Images Jyotish

In India, the practice of Vedic astrology is known as Jyotish, roughly translated as “the science of light” and predicated on the belief that the light of knowledge burns away darkness, offering a path to self-actualization. In kind, Vedic astrologers are known as Jyotishis.

An important distinction between Western and Vedic astrology is the laters relationship to the Hindu principles of karma and reincarnation. Vedic astrology views the birth chart as an aggregate of our past life experiences. In her book, “Vedic Astrology: A Guide to the Fundamentals of Jyotish,” Ronnie Gale Dreyer explains,“By applying concepts of karma and reincarnation, the horoscope illustrates how to fulfill our mission in this life based on the deeds performed in previous lives…Astrologers expound this by simply regarding the stars as an extension of ourselves.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thBFJ_0f2K5wet00 Vedic astrology is rooted in Hindu spiritual beliefs. Getty Images

While Western astrology focuses on the psychology of the individual and their experience of life events, Vedic or Hindu astrology is more predictive, expressly foretelling things like fame, fortune, familial dynamics and periods of hardship and ease.

Birth Charts

In Western astrology the birth chart is a wheel shape evenly divided into twelve segments. In Vedic astrology, the birth chart takes the shape of a square or diamond configuration and several divisional charts are employed to address different areas of life, marriage, career, past life reckoning ect. To calculate your basic Vedic chart use the following link . While both Western and Vedic astrology takes transits into account, Vedic astrology recognizes Dashas, periods of life ruled by specific planets.

Planets

Unlike Western astrology, Vedic astrology does not consider the influence of Uranus, Neptune or Pluto on the individual or the individual’s birth chart. Vedic astrology limits the scope of influence to personal planets that are visible to the naked eye without the advent of a telescope, the belief being that the distance of these heavenly bodies from earth lessens their direct effect of life on it. While Western astrology assigns Pluto to the rulership of Scorpio, Uranus to Aquarius and Neptune to Pisces, Vedic astrology maintains the ancient planetary rulers for each, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUSEU_0f2K5wet00 Vedic astrology does not consider the influence of outer planets like Neptune.Getty Images Houses

Both Western and Vedic astrology divide the birth chart into houses and glean meaning based on what planets fall within and which signs rule those respective houses. Western astrology runs the gamut on house systems, with Placidus being the most widely used. Generally speaking, Vedic astrologers use the whole-sign system in which the first house belongs entirely to the sign of the ascendant. For example, if you are a Gemini rising/ascendant the first house would encompass the sign of Gemini from 0° to 30° followed by the second house in Cancer, Third in Leo and so on and so forth.

Is Vedic astrology superior?

Are the Stones better than the Beatles? Indica superior to sativa? Truth or dare? These are questions to be pondered and preferences to be made. Vedic astrology is decidedly more complex than Western astrology, arguably making it more accurate and more difficult to interpret on the novice level. Further, because the universe, as we beating hearts among it, are constantly in flux, some maintain that Vedic astrology, which allows for this flux. provides more acute insights and practical knowledge. I say the more you know the better you are and as an indecisive Gemini rising I strongly recommend a personal reading from an expert or experts versed in both schools of astrological thought. Shine on.

Astrologer Reda Wigle researches and irreverently reports back on planetary configurations and their effect on each zodiac sign. Her horoscopes integrate history, poetry, pop culture and personal experience. She is also an accomplished writer who has profiled a variety of artists and performers, as well as extensively chronicled her experiences while traveling. Among the many intriguing topics she has tackled are cemetery etiquette, her love for dive bars, Cuban Airbnbs, a “girls guide” to strip clubs and the “weirdest” foods available abroad.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: Here's what each sign can expect in the month of April

April is going to be a month full of creativity, opportunities and fresh starts. As magical and intense April is, look out for what it brings your zodiac sign and prepare for anything that life holds for you this month. Capricorn. Fresh start! Remove everything from your life and home...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Spring & You’ll Definitely See Them Shining

Click here to read the full article. Rip off your puffer jacket, slip on your comfiest pair of flip-flops, and dance in the streets—it’s spring! Well, almost. I’m trying to stay optimistic, OK? Three zodiac signs are bound to have the best spring this year, but frankly, I think we all deserve to be excited about the changing of seasons. Spring is one of the most exciting times of year; it feels like the whole world (well, at least the Northern Hemisphere) is waking up from a nap and breaking out of hibernation. Everyone’s less crabby, the frozen earth finally thaws,...
THEATER & DANCE
Elite Daily

April 6 Is Going To Be A Great Day For Everyone, But Especially For These Zodiac Signs

On April 6, Venus will shift into the expansive, idealistic sign of Pisces, the sign of its exaltation. After a long trek through Saturn’s signs (Capricorn and Aquarius), Venus is eager to shift into a water sign that supports its need for unity, creativity, and compassion. While this transit is bound to be positive for everyone, here are the four lucky zodiac signs that can expect to benefit most:
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your April 2022 Horoscope: Prepare For Relationship Shake-Ups

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re blasting toward success and moving at the speed of light. After all, your April 2022 horoscope begins with the sun in bold and unstoppable Aries. Harness your power and embrace your passion, naysayers be damned. Ready for a multifaceted month, astro babes? On April 1, a new moon in Aries will arrive late in the night, pushing you to follow your instincts and compete harder than ever. However, the sun will also be forming a conjunction with wounded Chiron, dredging up anxiety and self-doubt as you pursue your goals. Extend compassion...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Astrology#Astrologers#Indian
Anita Durairaj

The oldest literature in the world described a great flood similar to Noah's flood

The Epic of GilgameshPhoto by Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg): Wikimedia; CC-BY-SA-4.0 One of the oldest surviving works of literature is the Epic of Gilgamesh. The Epic of Gilgamesh is a poem from ancient Mesopotamia. It is also regarded as the second oldest religious text. It might have been written from 2100 - 1200 BC and it was written in the Akkadian language.
iheart.com

Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Human Leg' Sticking Out Of Mars Surface

While searching through NASA images for oddities, an anomaly hunter spotted a weird object sticking out of the surface of Mars that resembles a human leg. The discovery was made by UFO researcher Scott Waring while examining a photo from the Red Planet, which was captured by the space agency's Curiosity Rover last month.
ASTRONOMY
World Economic Forum

This is how many humans have ever existed, according to researchers

It's expected the global population will hit 8 billion in 2022. This milestone has prompted researchers to work out how many people have ever existed. They estimate that 109 billion people have lived and died over the course of 192,000 years. And that 7% of all humans who have ever...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astrology
Country
India
Interesting Engineering

The surface of Mercury is covered in diamonds

As the closest planet to the Sun, Mercury is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing planets in the solar system. Compared to our comprehension of the Moon and Mars, not much is known about this planet with a hostile environment. Mercury's crust is mostly in the form of graphite, a...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Look up tonight! The Northern Lights could be visible as far south as EDINBURGH following a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards us at 1.8 MILLION miles/hour

The Northern Lights are more commonly associated with putting on a show in the Arctic Circle. But tonight the spectacular natural phenomenon could be visible as far south as Edinburgh because of a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards Earth at 1.8 million miles/hour. The Met Office's Space...
ASTRONOMY
Jackson Hole Radio

Scientist puzzled over Yellowstone geyser

If you have been keeping track of geyser activity in Yellowstone National Park, you may have noticed that March 4th was the most recent eruption of Steamboat Geyser in the Norris Geyser Basin. This was the 151steruption since the geyser reactivated in early 2018. There was a total of 48...
ASTRONOMY
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Signal Coming From Our Galaxy Could Be One of The Rarest Known Objects

A mysterious, repeating radio signal in the Milky Way that baffled astronomers could be an object so rare, only one other has ever been tentatively identified. According to a paper by astrophysicist Jonathan Katz of Washington University at St. Louis, uploaded to preprint server arXiv, and yet to be peer-reviewed, the signal named GLEAM-X J162759.5−523504.3 could be a white dwarf radio pulsar.
ASTRONOMY
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For April 2022

Aries – When Mercury moves into Taurus on April 10, your thoughts will be clearer and more concise than usual. You’ll have a relatively easy time coming to decisions because your goals and intentions will be crystal clear. Then, when Taurus season starts on April 20, things are going to calm down and level out after all of the excitement of your birthday. Even though you crave adventure, you need to enjoy the time in between events. Remember, life isn’t always going to be exciting. You have to learn to enjoy the dull moments, too. After all, there is beauty in the expected.
LIFESTYLE
NYLON

Your April 2022 Horoscope Promises A Wild Trip

In the ninth century, the Persian astronomer Abu Ma’shar wrote that the end of the world would come when the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn aligned on the final degree of Pisces. Though the combination and degrees are different, a sizable five planets arrive in the sign of the fish this month. Is that it then? Is the end finally near?
LIFESTYLE
LiveScience

Melting glaciers reveal 1,700-year-old weapons used by reindeer hunters

Glacial archaeologists in Norway have discovered weapons and secret hideaways on a remote mountain where stealthy hunters waited for reindeer more than a millennium ago. While surveying part of the inland mountain peak Sandgrovskaret, the archaeological team recovered five arrows, three of which are up to 1,700 years old. The researchers also discovered 40 stone-built hunting blinds, which made the hunters "invisible" to nearby reindeer.
SCIENCE
Elite Daily

Your April Monthly Horoscope Predicts A Whirlwind Of Change

The fire of Aries season is raging this month and it’s got you sizzling with desire. Let go of your inhibitions and harness the power that’s burning inside you, because this cardinal fire sign does not hold back. Let go of the worry that you’re moving too fast, because Aries thrives when it feels unstoppable. Embrace your April 2022 monthly horoscope, because it wants you to take advantage of everything this cardinal fire sign has to offer.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy