Dads bring it on in daughters’ cheerleading jump-off competition

It’s bring your dad to work day for these cheerleaders.

These Utah fathers were invited to compete in Cedar High School’s first-ever “Cheer Dad Jump Off Competition” after the daughters’ coaches noticed the dads were their biggest supporters.

Coach Danielle Lasson and her assistant coach invented the jump-off as a way to involve the dads and get them off the sidelines.

“It was so fun hearing about the girls getting their dads ready for the competition, and some even taught them all the techniques and motions to do a proper jump,” Lasson told USA Today .

The heartwarming video of the ultimate jump-off has now gone viral, garnering over one million views on TikTok.

Cedar High’s first annual Cheer Dad Jump Off! The competition was sure fierce! fyp cheer cheerdads cheerleaders

Instead of just doing a few jumps or toe touches, the coaches actually made the dads do a rallying routine — something their daughters do to ramp up the crowd.

Some fathers came dressed to impress — carrying pompoms and all — while others brought sheer talent.

“A lot [of people] were impressed that most of us could jump that well,” one of the dads said in the clip from Good Morning America .

Though Vaughn Cottam, a father of a freshman cheerleader, was crowned the winner, the dads were just excited to participate.

“I knew we were gonna be TikTok famous at one point in our lives,” joked one of the dads.

The TikTok was shared more than 11,000 times and racked up over 253,000 likes, while users voted for their favorite cheerleader in the comments.

“White shirt didn’t come to compete, he came to win,” quipped one person.

“White shirt & black dress pants has been training his whole life for that moment,” wrote another.