Hidden Instagram feature reveals the first photo you ever liked

Instagram users post throwback photos all the time but a true ‘throwback’ image is hiding in your Settings.

All it takes is a few clicks for Instagram to reveal the first photo you ever liked on the app.

How to see first photo you liked on Instagram

First, you need to open your Instagram app and click on your profile.

Then, click on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner.

Here you can select the ‘Settings’ icon.

Type “Manage likes” into the search bar at the top.

Then, you should see all the content you’ve ever liked on Instagram pop up.

This will vary in size depending on how old your account is and how generous you are with likes.

You need to filter your liked content by selecting “Sort & Filter” to the upper right of your screen.

Then, click “Sort by” and “Oldest to Newest”

Click “Apply” and you should see some major throwback posts appearing.

Prepare for some secondhand embarrassment for your old self or viewing pictures of an ex.

The image or video that appears in the top left-hand corner should be the first photo you ever liked on Instagram.

However, it’s also possible that a user has deleted the original first photo.

If that’s the case, you’ll be looking at your earliest liked photo that hasn’t been removed yet.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.