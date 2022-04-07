ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's very sad:' Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova reveals her father is still stranded in Ukraine - as she admits this years' pro tour will be 'so hard' without Aljaz Skorjanec

By Brenda Dennehy, Sarah Packer For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova has revealed her father and grandparents are still stranded in the Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the war torn country continues.

The Ukrainian-Slovenian dancer, 32, appeared on Thursday's This Morning along with fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima as they prepare for The Professionals tour.

On the show Nadiya also shared her reaction to fellow pro dancer Aljaz Skorjanec quitting the show admitting this years' pro tour 'will be so hard' without him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQME1_0f2K5qMX00
Tragedy: Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova has revealed her father and grandparents are still stranded in the Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the war torn country continues

Speaking to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O' Leary, the ballroom champion said: 'I have some family there and friends and it's very sad my dad couldn't get out due to his age he is too young to leave and my grandparents are too old.

'Some friends came to Europe and I try to check on them every day. I hope it will be over as soon as possible.'

Men aged 18 to 60 are unable to leave Ukraine right now in case they need to be called up to fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xk1Dc_0f2K5qMX00
Exit: On the show Nadiya also shared her reaction to fellow pro dancer Aljaz Skorjanec quitting the show admitting this years' pro tour 'will be so hard' without him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uc9Au_0f2K5qMX00
Candid: Speaking to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O' Leary, the ballroom champion said: 'I have some family there and friends and it's very sad my dad couldn't get out'

The show stars will soon once again be quick-stepping their way around the UK for their dazzling new 2022 tour.

However, it will be without their co-star Aljaz who announced his decision to leave his role on the BBC series last month, and will not return for the 2022 series - with the pro line-up now revealed.

Speaking about his shock departure, Nadiya said: 'It's sad Aljaz won't be there, it will be so hard without him.'

The blonde bombshell also shared her excitement for the upcoming tour for which rehearsals began on Thursday and they 'will be going from zero to one hundred' creating new things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jab8_0f2K5qMX00
Energetic: The blonde bombshell also shared her excitement for the upcoming tour for which rehearsals began on Thursday and they 'will be going from zero to one hundred' creating new things
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHJUd_0f2K5qMX00
Twinkle toes: The show stars will soon once again be quick-stepping their way around the UK for their dazzling new 2022 tour

While Graziano agreed saying he is 'so ready for it' and he was delighted the cast were all back together once again.

Nadiya's appearance comes after she and her cast mate Kai Widdrington went public with their relationship after they were spotted walking hand-in-hand through Belfast airport.

The professional dancers had just touched down after jetting in from Luton airport on Sunday morning to watch co-star Giovanni Pernice 's live show later that evening.

Both wearing sunglasses, they strolled through the arrivals lounge looking very 'loved up' according to onlookers, who told how the pair made no attempt to hide their feelings for each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Izycd_0f2K5qMX00
Affectionate: Nadiya's appearance comes after she and her cast mate Kai Widdrington went public with their relationship after they were spotted walking hand-in-hand through Belfast airport

One told MailOnline: 'They looked like any normal couple breezing through arrivals holding hands.

'They were wearing sunglasses but didn't seem to mind that people clearly recognised them from Strictly. Nadiya was giggling and the two of them looked totally loved up.'

The pair's show of affection comes two weeks after they were spotted kissing at a dance event in Leeds, which raised funds for a charity set up by rugby league legend Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019, and has close links to Nadiya's 2021 series celebrity partner, Dan Walker.

Kai, 26, and Nadiya watched Giovanni's This Is Me show in the audience at the Waterfront Hall venue in Belfast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gLyRb_0f2K5qMX00
Hand-holding: The professional dancers had just touched down after jetting in from Luton airport on Sunday morning to watch co-star Giovanni Pernice's live show later that evening

Their relationship was first revealed in January after MailOnline reported that Nadiya had split from her fiancé Matija Škarabot.

Kai comforted Nadiya during her break-up and the pair's friendship developed into a romance on the Strictly Live Tour, where they were later spotted kissing in a Newcastle hotel bar.

Nadiya returned to her home in Slovenia last month to be with her seven-year-old daughter Mila and mother Larisa — who both continue to live with Matija, who is Mila's dad.

The footballer threw a welcome home party for Nadiya but clearly she now only has eyes for her Strictly co-star, who was partnered with AJ Odudu in the recent series.

Kai and Nadiya are set to spend even more time together over the coming weeks as they prepare for the upcoming Strictly Professionals tour, which kicks off in Manchester on April 28.

And last week it was confirmed the pros would both be returning to the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing and are now waiting to see if they will be paired up with a celebrity partner.

Speaking about her involvement in the new series, Nadiya said: 'I'm so excited to be back on the biggest show on telly. I can't wait to start my sixth series on BBC Strictly.

'It is such a privilege to be part of the show that is so important to many people. I love dancing, I love teaching and I love being part of a programme which puts smiles on millions of faces. Let's do this.'

Kai said: 'I'm back from my second series of Strictly. Let's go.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twaCA_0f2K5qMX00
Keep dancing: Kai and Nadiya are set to spend even more time together over the coming weeks as they prepare for the upcoming Strictly Professionals tour, which kicks off this month 

Person
Matija Škarabot
Person
Kai Widdrington
Person
Giovanni Pernice
Person
Alison Hammond
