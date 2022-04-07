Green Bay Police search for suspect of Citgo U Pump robbery

Green Bay Police investigators are searching for a suspect in a gas station robbery.

Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Citgo U Pump on 1233 Velp Ave at around 7:19 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the person involved fled the scene prior to officers arriving. Officers secured the scene and established a perimeter around the business. No injuries were reported inside.

Police used a K9, however, the suspect was not located. Cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash were taken.

Investigators were able to view security video of the robbery and obtained pictures of the suspect (see above).

Those with information related to this case are encouraged to call Green Bay Police, 920-448-3208. Please reference report # 22-216757. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.