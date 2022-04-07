ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Police search for suspect of Citgo U Pump robbery

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HUwJM_0f2K53dX00

Green Bay Police investigators are searching for a suspect in a gas station robbery.

Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Citgo U Pump on 1233 Velp Ave at around 7:19 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the person involved fled the scene prior to officers arriving. Officers secured the scene and established a perimeter around the business. No injuries were reported inside.

Police used a K9, however, the suspect was not located. Cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash were taken.

Investigators were able to view security video of the robbery and obtained pictures of the suspect (see above).

Those with information related to this case are encouraged to call Green Bay Police, 920-448-3208. Please reference report # 22-216757. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

Comments / 4

Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota man found dead in burnt Wisconsin trailer home, suspect on the run

Authorities are searching for a homicide suspect after a Minnesota man was found dead in a burnt Wisconsin trailer home. An arrest warrant has been issued for Joseph P. Hadro (pictured above), the Polk County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office, as well as the Osceola Police Department, said Monday morning. The 44-year-old is wanted in connection with the death of a Minnesota man, whose body was found following a trailer home fire last week.
OSCEOLA, WI
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Crime Stoppers#Green Bay Police#The Citgo U Pump#Www 432stop Com
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
KARE 11

'Grandma Scam' suspects arrested in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Many people have heard of what's called a "grandma scam" — where the scam artist pretends to be a grandchild in trouble and in urgent need of money. Several older people in the Twin Cities have fallen victim this year, but now, two people are in jail after someone wise to the scam helped out their neighbor.
HASTINGS, MN
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks death ruled accidental

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
WBAY Green Bay

Victims of Kaukauna murder-suicide identified

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna police say the two people found dead in a home Tuesday were both shot to death -- one by their own hand. Police identified the victims as 24-year-old Alicia Hoffman and 19-year-old Anthony Vance. An autopsy and crime scene evidence shows Hoffman died from a gunshot wound and Vance died from a gunshot wound that was self-inflicted.
WausauPilot

Victim identified in fatal fire

Police and fire officials have identified the woman who died after a house fire as 36-year-old Christina Romanski. The blaze was called in at about 10:05 a.m. Monday in the town of Saratoga. An initial investigation suggests the blaze started in the kitchen, but the exact cause has not yet been determined.
WAUSAU, WI
97ZOK

You Won’t Believe What Is Being Stolen From Small Wisconsin Town

These strange items being stolen from a small town in Wisconsin might surprise you. Crime Is Everywhere And Criminals Will Steal Anything. Nowadays, I don't care how big or small a town is, you're going to experience some kind of crime. Of course, it doesn't all have to be major offenses. The minor occurrences aren't much fun either. Criminals will steal anything that isn't nailed down and if it is, they will bring tools to get the score.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical examiner identifies man killed in fiery Raymond Road crash

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a fiery crash on Raymond Road Tuesday. Anthony L. Koger, III, 24, of Madison died from injuries sustained in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said Wednesday. Koger was traveling on Raymond Road Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison police, witnesses said his car left the...
MADISON, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy