Fairfield, CT

TSA: Fairfield man tried to bring loaded gun on plane at Westchester County Airport

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
A Fairfield man tried to bring a loaded gun on a plane at Westchester County Airport, the Transportation Security Administration announced.

Officials say the man was arrested by police after TSA officers prevented him from carrying a loaded handgun onto his flight Tuesday.

The .40-calibergun was loaded with 10 bullets.

Officials say a TSA officer spotted the handgun on the checkpoint X-ray machine’s monitor.

TSA immediately alerted the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, which responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning before arresting him on a weapons charge.

The Fairfield resident also faces a federal financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint.

CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
