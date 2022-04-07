TSA: Fairfield man tried to bring loaded gun on plane at Westchester County Airport

A Fairfield man tried to bring a loaded gun on a plane at Westchester County Airport, the Transportation Security Administration announced.

Officials say the man was arrested by police after TSA officers prevented him from carrying a loaded handgun onto his flight Tuesday.

The .40-calibergun was loaded with 10 bullets.

Officials say a TSA officer spotted the handgun on the checkpoint X-ray machine’s monitor.

TSA immediately alerted the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, which responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning before arresting him on a weapons charge.

The Fairfield resident also faces a federal financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint.