PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a Panama City Beach man has had his day in court. Abel Ortiz is facing a charge of first-degree murder. Wednesday, after hearing arguments from both sides for two days, the jury deliberated for five hours and could not agree, resulting in a mistrial.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 17 DAYS AGO