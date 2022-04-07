Gunshot victim found in car on Wellington Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police temporarily closed a portion of Wellington Street Thursday morning after a shooting Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Wellington Street around 8:55 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. When police arrived, they found a gunshot victim inside a vehicle with bullet holes.

The 24-year-old victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center for serious injuries but is expected to be okay. The victim was also arrested by police for possessing a firearm. He is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

Our 22News crew was on Wellington Street Thursday morning and saw a police cruiser blocking the street on both sides. The victim’s vehicle could be seen with several bullet holes on the street and was being towed. Our crew could see at least five holes on the side of the vehicle, two smashed windows on the driver side of the vehicle, and the gas tank hinge was broken.

An SUV was also seen being towed on the street by our 22News crew.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.