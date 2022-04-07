ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Gunshot victim found in car on Wellington Street in Springfield

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pN93p_0f2K3vqa00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police temporarily closed a portion of Wellington Street Thursday morning after a shooting Thursday morning.

Multiple catalytic converters stolen in Holyoke

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Wellington Street around 8:55 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. When police arrived, they found a gunshot victim inside a vehicle with bullet holes.

The 24-year-old victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center for serious injuries but is expected to be okay. The victim was also arrested by police for possessing a firearm. He is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

Our 22News crew was on Wellington Street Thursday morning and saw a police cruiser blocking the street on both sides. The victim’s vehicle could be seen with several bullet holes on the street and was being towed. Our crew could see at least five holes on the side of the vehicle, two smashed windows on the driver side of the vehicle, and the gas tank hinge was broken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkBYA_0f2K3vqa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWNvZ_0f2K3vqa00

An SUV was also seen being towed on the street by our 22News crew.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Holyoke, MA
Daily Voice

Police Search For Woman Accused Of Using Stolen Card To Withdraw $12K In Suffolk County

Police have asked the public for help locating a woman accused of using a stolen debit card to withdraw about $12,000 from another woman's account on Long Island. An individual used the personal information of a Deer Park woman to request a duplicate Chase debit card, and the card was intercepted as it was being delivered on Oct. 28, according to an announcement from the Suffolk County Police Department on Thursday, March 17.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Walsh
KOLR10 News

Police identify victim of Saturday morning shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo– One person has died after a shooting in Springfield early Saturday morning. Police say 30-year-old Johnny Hipol from Springfield died from a gunshot wound. The shooting took place at 2420 East Commercial Street. Springfield Police Department received a call at 8:56 a.m. to investigate a shooting. When police arrived, they said they found […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Shotspotter#Baystate Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Connecticut

Woman Shot Outside Her Hartford Home Last Week Has Died: Police

A 62-year-old woman who was shot in the yard of her apartment building in Hartford in the middle of the day last week has died, police said Monday. Cynthia Reynolds was outside her home on Irving Street in Hartford when she was shot just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, according to police.
HARTFORD, CT
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy